SI All-American Watch List: Interior Offensive Line

As the 2021 football season draws near, SI All-American continues to evaluate the nation's top prospects at every position for the college football recruiting class of 2022. The first wave of the evaluations are the 'Watch List' selections, also known as SI All-American candidates, to be released throughout the month of July.

It precedes the SI99 rankings, our preseason mark of America's top college football prospects regardless of position, to be released the first week of August.

Naturally, the quarterback watch list was up first, rolled out in several releases two weeks ago. Last week we moved to skill positions, beginning with a pair of cornerback releases ahead of the nickel defensive back watch list. To cap the week, the flip side is considered in a look at the nation's most impressive wide receiver projections. The top 10 wide receivers were released on Friday and slot receivers debuted Monday.

Edge rushers capped last week's releases, including the first batch released Thursday ahead of the top 10 reveal Friday. After a step back on offense at running back Tuesday, the interior defensive line took center stage Wednesday. Friday, we flipped back to the offensive side of the ball with our tackle rankings.

Now, we close the offensive side of the ball with the interior offensive line.

1. Devon Campbell

Vitals: 6'3", 310 pounds

School: Arlington (Texas) Bowie

Recruiting: Considering Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, USC

Campbell has a legitimate argument to be the No. 1 overall offensive lineman in the 2022 cycle. A dominant tackle on the high school level, the only thing keeping him from topping our tackle rankings was the 6'3 frame he possesses. Though despite the limited length, he's a joy to watch as a tackle via Friday night tape. His athleticism and juice pops off the screen with jaw-dropping blocks on the edge in a pull-heavy scheme at Bowie high school. An immediate plug and play prospect no matter the school he suits up for on Saturdays.

2. Tyler Booker

Vitals: 6'5", 320 pounds

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Recruiting: Committed to Alabama

Booker has manned the right side of an IMG offensive line that has seen numerous stars head off to Power 5 caliber programs for the better part of two seasons now. A relentless efforter, Booker possesses tackle measurables paired with an ability in the run game that will make him a dominant guard on the college level. The defensive line background shows up in the physicality on tape as well, reminding us his best days as a blocker are well ahead. Booker will move to left tackle for the most tracked high school program in America, so a move to tackle is still possible on our board when all is said and done.

3. Addison Nichols

Vitals: 6'5", 310 pounds

School: Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian

Recruiting: Considering Tennessee, North Carolina, and Ohio State

Simply put, a mauler. Nichols has limited upside athletically but his finishing abilities on tape are unmatched in the 2022 class. He understands leverage and given the proper scheme will impact an offensive line unit upon arrival in college. He tends to be a leaner in pass pro, but given the pending move to the interior of the offensive line, shows promise in his ability to latch and finish. Nichols will soon come off the board.

4. Kam Dewberry

Vitals: 6'4", 315 pounds

School: Humble (Texas) Atascocita

Recruiting: Considering Texas A&M, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas

Dewberry has one of the more college-ready frames of this 2022 class. He works as a physical and violent football player that has some serious explosion to his game. Dewberry has a tremendous ability to find the most dangerous man in open spaces on the second level and has one of the heavier hand shocks on the high school level. He's become comfortable at the tackle spot on Friday nights but looks primed to kick inside and contribute early in college.

5. Qae'Shon Sapp

Vitals: 6'5", 305 pounds

School: Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County

Recruiting: Committed to Florida State

It's rare you see young offensive linemen on the high school level with this type of acute awareness on the football field. Whether it's identifying the overhang blitzer on the outside, or recognizing game stunts on the interior, Sapp is locked in. His hat and hand placement are clean, paired with technically-sound footwork as well. Sapp is a well-coached, communicative football player that will impact that Seminole frontline sooner than later.

6. Jacob Hood

Vitals: 6'8", 340 pounds

School: Nashville (Tenn.) Hillsboro

Recruiting: Considering Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss

A mountain of a young man, Hood resides at tackle in high school but projects best as an interior offensive lineman based on his ability to simply move the man in front of him. He's a road grader that will quickly become any ball carrier's best friend on the collegiate level. Hood plays with extraordinary effort and has heavy hands upon contact for good measure.

7. Julian Armella

Vitals: 6'6", 300 pounds

School: Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

Recruiting: Considering Florida State, Florida, LSU, Miami, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson

A promising tackle prospect on the high school level, Armella has made a name for himself on the camp circuit throughout this preparatory career. He certainly possesses the length to live on the outside on the collegiate level but his flatback preference in the run game lends itself more towards success on the interior. Recently trimming his frame considerably, the Florida State legacy recruit should be able to project up and down the offensive line.

8. Eli Henderson

Vitals: 6'4", 300 pounds

School: Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes

Recruiting: Committed to Arkansas

The best true center in the 2022 cycle, Henderson has a high-level football IQ that will translate well to the collegiate level. His first two steps are borderline flawless and he constantly shows the ability to keep his backside arm and eye free in combinations blocks — a paramount skill set for an interior offensive lineman. Henderson displays active and quick hands with an accurate striking ability.

9. Earnest Greene

Vitals: 6'5", 335 pounds

School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Recruiting: Considering Ohio State, Texas, Arizona, others

Greene is a wide body playing against the nation's top competition and clearing pathways anyway. His snap quickness, punch and extension stun defenders and he works with better leverage than a 6'5" frame may suggest. As he matures and re-shapes his body for the college game, enhancing his clear strengths and minimizing some of what we don't see on tape, Greene may be a prospect we regret not having higher on out board, but we will have close eyes on him this fall as California gets back to a full fall schedule.

10. PJ Williams

Vitals: 6'4", 265 pounds

School: Dickinson (Texas) High School

Recruiting: Committed to Texas A&M

Don't worry about the light weight, that will change in the near future, a bright one for Williams. He has tackle athleticism, and absolute tackle length, but his skillset at the moment leans a bit more inside. The Texan is aggressive and cat quick out of his stance and works as the aggressor with some polish in his run blocking game. Williams works to the second level with ease and can be utilized in space as well, something his experience at both tackle spots leans into. He is quite the intriguing athlete up front.

Best of the Rest

* Emery Jones is a new LSU commitment and probably ranks as the only one on this list who is hoisting three-pointers for his high school team at 330 pounds. The local standout is a power player working on the first and second level, with combo-blocking ability and enough pop to command running plays his way. Jones is a bit raw and can raise his plane, but he has experience up and down the line and finishes aplenty on tape.

* Dave Iuli, who recently committed to Oregon, is a bit of a bully on the football field -- in the best way. He is a striker who excels in the leverage game at the point of attack, complete with one of the best short-area bursts we've seen on tape. The punch is elite and so is the motor, something perhaps not talked about enough among offensive linemen.

* Antavious 'Tae' Woody is a two-way lineman who has more experience on defense than offense to date, with great success. But the traits that make him a great penetrator carry over to his offensive line samples, playing on a low plane, moving well at 300 pounds and redirecting like a prospect much smaller. Woody is just a football player, something Florida State fans should be excited about.

* Maurice Clipper was under consideration for the tackle Watch List but probably has a stronger floor working inside. A swing prospect we could see working throughout the interior or even at right tackle down the line, his length and redirection ability are coveted at multiple spots. Tennessee has him on the commitment list.

* Lucas Taylor, a one-time LSU commitment who is now on board for Mike Leach and Mississippi State, has been one of the most steady guard prospects throughout the 2022 cycle evaluation. A four-year varsity starter, he isn't flashy but has classic road grader traits, strong leverage and a strong floor working inside.