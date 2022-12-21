Aggies Sign New Jersey OL Chase Bisontis

Texas A&M's offensive line is adding another prospect for the 2023 season.

Chase Bisontis officially signed his letter of intent to play for the Aggies as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. He is expected to play either offensive guard or an offensive tackle during his time in College Station.

One of the top interior offensive linemen for the 2023 cycle, Bisontis excelled as a three-year starter for Don Bosco Prep. He was named New Jersey Offensive Player of the Year earlier this year following his breakout 2022 season for the Ironmen.

Don Bosco Prep fell short of winning the state title last month, losing to rival Bergen Catholic in the title game, 45-0. The Ironmen finished 9-3 and produced one of the state's top-scoring offenses, largely due to the success of the offensive line led by Bisontis.

Bisontis initially visited Texas A&M earlier this summer and verbally committed to the program on July 24. He chose the Aggies over programs such as Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas, Tennessee, and USC, among others.

The Aggies currently have four offensive linemen committed including Austin Westlake’s TJ Shanahan, Smithson Valley’s Colton Thomasson, and Northeast (PA) OT Naquil Betrand, Last season, Texas A&M's offense vastly underwhelmed in large part due to the play-calling and offensive line.

The Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC) ranked 82nd in passing offense (219.4 yards per game), 83rd in rushing offense (141.8 yards per game), 95th in total offense (361.2 yards per game), and 101st in scoring offense (22.6 points per game). Three different quarterbacks took reps while the offensive line used six different combinations over the 12-game stretch.

Reuben Fatheree, Trey Zuhn, Kam Dewberry and Bryce Foster are all expected to be back in the starting lineup for 2023, though nothing will be guaranteed following last season's lackluster production. The Aggies are still awaiting the decision of two-year starter Layden Robinson, who could declare for the NFL Draft prior to Jan. 16's deadline.

