Former Baylor LB Pledge Taurean York Signs With Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies landed a big-time signature on Wednesday from former Baylor Bears linebacker Tauren York.

York committed to the Aggies earlier this week, making it official on Early Signing Day.

York, a 6-foot, 217-pound linebacker registered 435 tackles (47 for loss) and 15 sacks. He added 11 forced fumbles with six recoveries as a four-year starter for Temple.

Since his de-commitment from Baylor on Sunday, Florida and Wisconsin also reportedly reached out to York, with the Temple (TX) product ultimately deciding on the Aggies after a recent visit.

During his original recruitment, York received offers from Colorado, Ole Miss, SMU, North Texas, Louisiana, and Tulsa, among others.

York became emotional when asked about his commitment in a recent interview.

The Aggies have two linebackers committed for the class of 2023. Daymion Sanford from Katy (TX) Paetow, and Rylan Kennedy from Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge, after losing top prospect Anthony Hill from Denton (TX) Ryan, who de-committed from A&M a few weeks ago and is now pledged to the Texas Longhorns.

Kennedy and Sanford, however, are both considered edge rushers more than traditional linebackers.

York now fills that void, and takes the place of Hill as the new man in the middle for the Aggies 2023 class.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here