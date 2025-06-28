Texas A&M Commit Joins Fellow WRs With Unique NIL Deal
The NIL era of college sports is simply fascinating. Less than a decade ago, the thought of high school athletes being able to profit off of NIL seemed unfathomable. Now, though, it's commonplace, and a Texas A&M Aggies commit is getting in on the fun.
Madden Williams - a four-star wide receiver from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif. - has signed an NIL deal with Adidas as part of the Adizero Class of 2025, with "an emphasis on speed," according to On3. He's one of five wideouts in the class, joining Tristen Keys (LSU commit), Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State), Calvin Russell and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State). Linebacker Tyler Atkinson is the lone non-receiver in the group.
As part of the program, Williams will participate in various campaigns throughout the year and represent the Adidas brand throughout his senior season. He, along with several other players in this class, signed with Adidas last year as part of the Adizero 7 roster.
Madden Williams Joins Texas A&M NIL Surge
Williams, the No. 32 receiver in the class according to On3's rankings, is far from the only Aggie to sign a big NIL deal recently. Last month, quarterback Marcel Reed signed a unique NIL deal with private jet company ENG Aviation Group, and will help educate the public on organ donation.
“I’m really excited to team up with ENG Aviation,” Reed said in a statement. “It’s an honor to work with a local Texas company that’s doing something so important—helping save lives through organ donation. Their mission to save lives is something I wanted to join in on, and for us, this isn’t just a sponsorship—it’s a chance to make a real difference together, and I’m all in.”
Wide receiver KC Concepcion, who transferred in from NC State this offseason, has also reportedly earned $2.5 million in NIL money from brands such as Topps and Fanatics.
Williams has drawn praise from scouts for his route running and ability to make contested catches, putting his height of 6-foot-2 to good use. He's not the fastest receiver in the world, but he more than makes up for that in other areas of his game.
The Aggies' 2026 recruiting class currently ranks fourth in the country in On3's rankings, and features three four-star wide receivers. In addition to Williams, they also have Aaron Gregory from Georgia and Mike Brown from Houston.