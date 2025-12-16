Texas A&M's All-American Nods Proof It Has Forged A Model for Transfer Portal Mastery

The 2025 season saw the Texas A&M Aggies have their best regular season performance since 1992. Head Coach Mike Elko has turned the program around in just his second season. What have the Aggies done well?

The game is constantly evolving, whether it's recruiting, NIL, or the transfer portal. When the game changes, programs try to stay ahead of the curve and find the winning formula. Texas A&M has found that formula and some teams are in adapt or die mode.

AP All-American Honors were awarded to three Aggies in 2025: receiver KC Concepcion, edge rusher Cashius Howell, and offensive lineman Armaj-Reed Adams - each of whom started their career elsewhere, but has contributed in a major way to the Aggies' success

1. KC Concepcion

Nov 8, 2025; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

KC Concepcion was born in Charlotte, North Carolina and decided to stay home for his college career as a member of the NC-State Wolfpack. Concepcion was successful in both of his seasons for the Wolfpack, including one of the best freshman seasons in program history.

Concepcion entered his name in the transfer-portal for the 2025 Season and decided to come to Texas A&M. This was the best decision of his career so far.

A recipient of the Paul Hornung Award, Concepcion has exploded for his best season in College Football. He received AP All-American First Team Honors and First-Team All-SEC in every wide receiver category possible: wide receiver, return-specialist, and all-purpose.

Concepcion has 886 receiving yards, and his nine receiving touchdowns are tied at the top in the SEC. He developed his arsenal with return skills that helped him become the most versatile player in the country. Currently, he is at 1409 all-purpose yards.

2. Cashius Howell

Sep 27, 2025; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

At 6-2, 248 pounds, Cashius Howell has been a force at defensive end that the Aggies haven't seen since NFL superstar Myles Garrett. Howell led the SEC in sacks with 11.5 and ranked fourth in tackles for loss with 14.

Howell was born in Kansas City, Missouri and played his first two seasons of eligibility at Bowling Green. He was serviceable for the Falcons but decided to hop into the transfer portal in 2024.

Just like Concepcion, Howell elevated his career by deciding to pack his bags for College Station. 2024 was good, but 2025 was NFL first-round talent on display. He earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors and nods for the Chuck Bednarik, Bronko Nagurski and Lombardi awards.

3. Ar'maj Reed-Adams

Sep 6, 2025; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) and Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Ar'maj Reed-Adams is the Anchor of the Aggies offensive-line. Reed-Adams has allowed for smooth offensive production this season with 3,000 Passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards. This has only happened 12 times in school history.

Reed-Adams is from Mesquite, Texas and started his career with the Kansas Jayhawks. Similar trend where he was an underdeveloped talent before coming to the Aggies.

In the last two seasons, he has become a strong leader for the Aggies' front five. This season was his best, earning second-team AP All-American honors.

Bringing in talent from the portal and developing players into stars is what the Aggies are doing. They understand the importance of leaders on both sides of the ball.

They are not building a culture that relies on chemistry because the game has changed for good since 2024 transfer portal rules. The Aggies are creating a top of the SEC showcase which makes their model for years to come easier.