Texas A&M Predicted As Favorites To Land Elite Edge Rusher Out of Georgia
Did Mike Elko open up a Texas A&M campus in Georgia somewhere? Because players from the Peach State seem to be flocking to College Station.
And they could have another one joining coming up.
Tristian Givens, a four-star edge rusher out of Carver High School in Georgia, is projected by On3 Sports' Steve Wilfork to head to the Lone Star State and join Mike Elko's team.
At the time this article is being written, Givens is rated as the ninth-best edge rusher in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and is the eighth-best ranked player in Georgia and 76th-best ranked player in the country in his respective class.
In a recent interview with Brooks Austin of On SI, Givens revealed that he and Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko have developed a strong relationship, which is most likely the reasoning that Wilfork believes he will make the move to Aggieland, even with an official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers on the horizon.
"The head coach, we're pretty close. And some of the other coaches on the coaching staff, I get along with them well, and some of the players," said Givens on his relationship with the Aggie team.
Mike Elko and Co. have already landed two other four-star edge rushers in this offseason in Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, so the addition of Givens on the defensive front would spell danger for opposing offenses and write another chapter in the historical defenses that the Maroon and White have boasted over time.