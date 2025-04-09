All Aggies

Mike Elko Loves 'Maturity' Of Texas A&M Defensive Lineman

The Aggies have seen a step forward from one of their defensive linemen during spring practice.

Aaron Raley

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
As we all know, the Texas A&M Aggies defense is taking a massive hit in 2025, with key players such as Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart heading off to the NFL.

With the absence of the aforementioned players, it's now time for other defenders on Mike Elko's squad to step up and show that they are capable of being on-field leaders.

Taurean York (21) reacts after catching the ball for an interception in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers.
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts after catching the ball for an interception in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Players like Taurean York, Bryce Anderson, and even Rylan Kennedy have surely showed their worth in spring practice, primed to repeat their productive seasons from 2024.

Another Aggie that is set to for a breakout on defense in 2025 according to Coach Elko? Defensive lineman D.J. Hicks.

Hicks made some noise in 2024, scoring 1.5 sacks, including one on Brady Cook during Texas A&M's blowout win over Missouri.

And after Hicks mentioned how difficult it was to wait his turn with the NFL-level talent ahead of him, Elko elaborated on Hicks' growth throughout the spring, and it seems he's expecting a breakout from the Katy, TX native.

"I just think there's a level of maturity that happens over time, and he's not really feeling his way through things anymore," Elko said in his media availability Wednesday afternoon. "He really knows what it means to be a college football player. He's got enough of a taste of it for sure from last year to know where his strengths are and what he's capable of, but also some of the areas where he can improve and get better to be the dominant player that he wants to be all the time.

"I think all of a sudden, kids start to get a little bit of intentionalism about how they go about things. It makes it a little bit easier for them to target the areas where they need to improve."

And it doesn't seem to stop with Hicks, as Mike Elko is well aware of the arsenal of defenders that he has been given, an encouraging aspect for the second-year head coach.

"That's what college football is about. I think we're excited with the guys that we have in this program and that will take that next step," Elko said. "We've talked about D.J., Cashius (Howell), I think everyone forgets about Albert Regis. He was a very productive member of our front last year. Rylan Kennedy is certainly a kid that has had a lot of success, and we anticipate taking that next step forward."

