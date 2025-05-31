Texas A&M Aggies' 2026 Four-Star Target Nearing Decision
With the No. 6 ranked recruiting class currently, it looks like the Texas A&M Aggies have a strong foundation for head coach Mike Elko's second full class in College Station.
But with it still only June, there is a long way to go until December's Early Signing Day. Which means there is still plenty of time for things to change, not only for the 11 Texas A&M commits, but also for their targets who are still undecided.
Four-star safety Jireh Edwards is one of those undecided targets for the Aggies. He has narrowed his recruitment down to a list of six schools: Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Auburn, Florida, and Texas A&M. And is set to make his decision on July 5th.
However, it seems the Georgia Bulldogs are the frontrunners to land the five-star currently. This comes as 247Sports' Jeff Ermann logged a crystal ball for Edwards to commit to Georgia.
Edwards is currently rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports composite. He is ranked as No. 5 safety, No. 3 prospect from Maryland, and No. 45 overall nationally.
The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native who attends St. Frances Academy already has a top-five schools list that includes Georgia, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M, and Tennessee.
As for what he is like as a player. His 247Sports scouting report from Andrew Ivins includes a comparison to former Georgia safety Lewis Cine. A former NFL first-round draft pick who now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Overall, projects as an all-around defensive playmaker that can make an impact on Saturdays and then possibly Sundays with his physicality and athleticism," Ivins writes. "Likely to keep the tag of safety, but should really be viewed as a chess piece that can be moved all around in an era where position lines continue to blur."
Of their 11 commits Texas A&M only has one defensive back currently in the class. That is four-star cornerback Victor Singleton, who pledged himself to Texas A&M in April.