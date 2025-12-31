Texas A&M on Top For 5-Star Recruit Zyron Forstall

The Texas A&M Aggies are one of the top schools in recruiting on defense. Led by head coach Mike Elko, he knows how to attract players to College Station and, more importantly, develop them once they arrive.

They are proving that as they lead the pack in the race to land Zyron Forstall, one of the most sought-after recruits on defense in the nation. While he is a 2027 recruit, the Aggies have already made an impact, especially on Forstall, which hasn't gone unnoticed.

For the Aggies, landing the top-10 recruit in the country would be another impressive addition along the defensive side and keep the momentum rolling for the 2027 cycle, where the Aggies currently have the number four class in the country.

Sitting at the Top

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As the top recruits in the country gather in Orlando, Florida, for the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game, many of the Aggies' current commits and top targets in the upcoming cycle are there to put their talent on display with the other top players around the country. With many of the top talents prepared to go against one another, it's a good opportunity for draft stock to rise or fall.

Forstall is there and ready to showcase his abilities, something the Aggies have been aware of for a while and are working hard to recruit the IMG Academy prospect. The Aggies' efforts haven't gone unnoticed, either, which is why they are currently leading the pack in his recruitment.

“Really just the communication and how they showed interest and how consistent they’ve been reaching out and trying to get me out as much as possible," Forstall told Steve Wiltfong of Rivals. "Really, I’d say going back to watching their defense play this year and them telling me a position I can play. They have a guy on the field showing this is what you’re going to do and we’re going to develop you.”

Forstall is the number nine player in the country, and the number one edge rusher, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Elko and staff have swooned over him, often comparing him to Cashius Howell, who was an All-American for the Aggies this season and a first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Landing the five-star recruit won't be easy, though, as the Aggies will have to beat out the USC Trojans, LSU Tigers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, some of the other leading candidates in his recruiting process. Should Elko and his staff land Forstall, though, it would be another impressive stamp on their ability to recruit highly on the defensive side of the ball.

Recommended Articles