Texas A&M Aggies Favorites to Land 5-Star Two-Sport Standout?
In what has been a highly competitive recruitment, with over 40 schools extending offers, the Texas A&M Aggies are viewed as the favorites to land Brandon Arrington.
Arrington, who recently announced a scheduled decision date of July 5th, is predicted to commit to the Aggies by AggieYell's Landyn Rosow. But he isn't alone in the prediction, as even ON3.com's Steve Wiltfong has predicted Arrington to land with the Aggies since October.
The La Mesa, California, native is a five-star recruit per ON3. They rank him as the No. 1 cornerback in the class and the second-best recruit from California. At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, he holds offers from over 40 schools, which includes many of the nation's top programs.
In the 247Sports composite, he is also considered a five-star recruit, where they rank him as the No. 1 athlete and No. 1 player in California. This makes him the eighth-ranked prospect nationally according to 247Sports.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins says:
"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college," Biggins writes. "On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man. Has a long, athletic 6-2, 180 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight."
With his decision set not until July, Arrington will go through all of his official visits before announcing a commitment. His visit schedule will see him visit College Station on June 6th, before he heads to Oregon on June 13th, and USC on June 17th. Arrington kicked off May with a visit to Penn State.