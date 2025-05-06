Texas A&M Aggies Offer Son of NFL Legend
The Texas A&M Aggies have extended an offer to 2027 safety prospect Charles Woodson Jr., he announced Tuesday on social media.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M!!!" Woodson Jr. wrote on social media.
Woodson Jr. is, of course, the son of Charles Woodson, a legendary defensive back at both the collegiate and professional levels. In his time at Michigan from 1995-97, Woodson was nothing short of a dominant force as a defensive back, punt returner and even a wide receiver. He won countless awards in his final season in 1997 - including the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, Bronco Nagurski Award, Chuck Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award and more - while helping the Wolverines win the national championship.
Woodson then became the No. 4 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, and went on to have a legendary professional career as well. In 18 seasons with the then-Oakland Raiders (1998-2005, 2013-15) and Green Bay Packers (2006-12), he racked up 1,220 tackles, 183 passes defended and 65 interceptions, 11 of which he returned for touchdowns. He also earned nine Pro Bowl selections, four first-team All-Pro nods and helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV in 2010.
Woodson was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.
The legendary defensive back shared some words of encouragement after hearing of his son's latest offer.
"Build your legend, son," Woodson wrote on social media.
Woodson Jr., meanwhile, is a three-star recruit from Lake Nona High School in Orlando, Fla. Among 2027 recruits, he ranks as the No. 32 safety and the No. 44 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Texas A&M is the sixth team overall to extend an offer to Woodson Jr., as well as the third power-conference team after Ole Miss and Syracuse.
It's still very early in the junior safety's recruitment process, and he will undoubtedly receive more offers in the future. If he Aggies manage to land him, though, he would become an instant star on campus.