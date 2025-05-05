Texas A&M Aggies QB Commit Earns Elite 11 Finals Invitation
As current Texas A&M commit Helaman Casuga continues to prepare for his senior season at Draper, Utah's Corner Canyon High School, he will now have a chance to compete against some of the country's other top quarterbacks.
The 2026 quarterback committed to the Aggies was one of the most recent quarterbacks invited to the Elite 11 Finals this summer. He will compete against 10 other quarterbacks in Los Angeles, California, in a camp that has seen some of the top quarterback prospects over the years compete.
Trevor Lawrence, Andrew Luck, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Fields are just some of the many quarterbacks who have competed in the Elite 11.
According to 247Sports, Casuga is a four-star prospect who ranks as the No. 16 quarterback in their composite rankings. He is considered the fourth-best prospect in the state of Utah and ranks No. 233 nationally.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' Greg Biggins had this to say of the four-star signal-caller:
Super productive QB who has been putting up big numbers since his freshman season, ..." Biggins writes. "At 6-0, 200 pounds, size may be a concern for some, but Casuga throws it well enough and has the athleticism to compensate and will play at the high Power 4 level."
Casuga has been committed to the Aggies since October of last year. He will compete against Faizon Brandon, Keisean Henderson, Dia Bell, Jonas Williams, Dereon Coleman, Jett Thomalla, and Briggs Cherry.
The Elite 11 will begin on June 17th and last through the 18th. The camp will later become available for viewing on YouTube.