Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko Credited for Strong Relationship with Four-Star Prospect
As he heads into his senior year, 2026 edge rusher Tristian Givens is nearing a decision on where he'll be going to play college football next year.
The four-star edge rusher by way of Columbus, Georgia, recently caught up with ONSI's director of recruiting, Brooks Austin, where he gave an update on his recruitment. The Carver High School product revealed that he is set to visit USC, Tennessee, Florida State, and the Texas A&M Aggies.
All four of those schools were named as his finalists back in April. And now, he is seemingly set to take his visits before deciding on where he will commit. As for the Aggies, Givens mentioned Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko as a big factor in his recruitment.
"The head coach, we're pretty close," Givens said of his relationship with Elko. "And then some coaches on the coaching staff, I get along with them well. And then their players."
It is those relationships, according to Givens, that are a big reason why they were among his top-four schools.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Givens is rated the No. 9 edge rusher in the 247Sports composite rankings. He also ranks No. 8 in Georgia and is considered the 76th best player nationally.
So far, his official visit to Tennessee on June 13 is the only one that has a public date available. However, that could change in the coming weeks as he officially schedules his visits to the other schools.
The Aggies' recruiting class currently ranks No. 7 according to 247Sports, as they boast 11 commits thus far. Texas A&M already has two edge rushers committed in Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, both four-star prospects.