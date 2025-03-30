Texas A&M Hosting LSU Tigers 5-Star WR Commit for Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies are hosting one of the top players in the 2026 recruiting class for a visit this weekend.
Per On3's Steve Wiltfong, LSU five-star wide receiver commit Tristen Keys is in College Station for his scheduled visit despite committing to the Tigers on March 19.
There's nothing that indicates Keys could be flipping anytime soon but his visit to Texas A&M at least gives the Aggies a chance to make their pitch. He also set visits with LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Auburn, Alabama.
A product of Hattiesburg High School (Mississippi), Keys is the No. 1 wideout in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' rankings. He's unsurprisingly received offers from the best programs in the country, including Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, Texas, Miami and many more but for now, his interest will be set on the teams he's secured OVs with.
Keys previously took an unofficial visit to College Station on Oct. 26 and made two trips to Tennessee on Oct. 12 and Nov. 2.
Texas A&M's 2026 class already consists of four-stars like edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, four-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr., tight end Caleb Tafua and quarterback Helaman Casuga along with three-star cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
The Aggies have lost some notable commits this offseason, as '26 four-star tight end Xavier Tiller, '25 four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and '26 three-star safety Markel Ford have all de-committed.
According to the scouting report from 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Keys can be a contributor on a College Football Playoff contender.
"Might not ever be classified as a true burner, but has the skill set to emerge as a playmaker and trusted option on the perimeter for a College Football Playoff contender given the combination of size, fluidity and coordination," Ivins wrote.