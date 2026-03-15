Clayton Freshcorn Shines As Texas A&M Evens Series Over Oklahoma Sooners

After a drama-filled first game in Norman between the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners that resulted in a late win by the home team, the Aggies were able to grab a lead and hang onto it in Game 2 Saturday, taking a 9-5 victory to even the series.

This time, it was the Sooners that struck first on the scoreboard and forced the Aggies to play catch up, which they did with ease thanks to the four home runs hit by the team throughout the game, as well as some lights out pitching down the stretch by junior Clayton Freshcorn, resulting in his third save of the year.

A&M starting pitcher Weston Moss took his third win of the year, allowing five hits, four earned runs and striking out six on 98 pitches in his six innings of work.

Four Home Runs Lead Aggies Past Sooners For Conference Win

Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley | Wesley Bowers

After Oklahoma catcher Brendan Brock homered for the second straight game to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Chris Hacopian smashed a no-doubt homer over the left field wall, his second of the year, to tie the game in the top of the third.

Then came the fifth inning, the one that proved to be the most beneficial for the Aggies.

Freshman shortstop Boston Kellner continued his incredible start, breaking the tie with a solo home run to left field to give the Ags a one-run lead.

Three batters later, Texas A&M's other recent activation from the injury report, designated hitter Wesley Jordan, smacked a three-run home run out to left field as well, scoring Hacopian and Gavin Grahovac to cap off a four-run fifth inning and giving the Aggies a 6-2 lead.

Sooners right fielder Alec Blair chopped into the lead with a two-run homer of his own in the bottom of the sixth, and a bases-loaded walk given up by relief pitcher Ethan Darden brought Oklahoma within one run, with a repeat of their comeback win last night seeming to be inevitable.

Enter Clayton Freshcorn.

The flame-throwing junior southpaw forced Brock to ground into a fielder's choice that resulted in a shovel throw home by Grahovac to prevent the tying run from scoring, which was followed by a strikeout and another fielder's choice to successfully escape the jam and keep the Sooners at five runs.

Further support was added by the Maroon and White in the eighth inning thanks to a sacrifice fly by Grahovac and Caden Sorrell's ninth home run of the year, a two-run shot to give A&M their final score of 9-5.

Freshcorn would pitch the last three innings of the matchup, allowing only one hit and striking out three as Texas A&M secured their first conference win of the 2026 season, something they had to wait two entire weekends for last season.

The final game between the two former Big 12 foes is scheduled for 2:00 PM on Sunday.