Texas A&M Lands Four-Star OT For Second Commitment of 2027 Class
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to find success on the recruiting trail, this time landing an in-state commitment for the 2027 cycle.
DeMarrion Johnson, one of the country's most sought-after offensive tackles, pledged his commitment to Mike Elko's program, joining quarterback Jayce Johnson as the first two commits in the cycle.
After finishing last season in the top ten and positioned securely to do so in the 2026 cycle, the Aggies look to continue their trend of being one of the top recruiting destinations.
College Station Felt Right
Ranked as the number 12 offensive tackle according to 247Sports, Johnson has already shown he has the size and athleticism to play a big role on the offensive line at the next level.
For many experts in the recruiting industry, the commitment seemingly materialized out of nowhere, but for Johnson, the decision was a long time coming.
“It just always felt like home. Ever since I stepped foot on campus," Johnson told On3. "I saw everything they had to offer. Nothing came close."
For the four-star offensive tackle, nothing compared to what he experienced in College Station. For him, everything felt right from the moment he arrived, and his confidence in the coaching staff led to his confidence in making the swift decision.
“No. 2 it's the coaches," Johnson said in the interview. The whole Texas A&M staff they all feel like family. From what I’ve seen, they refuse to settle for less. The staff is amazing."
Tommy Moffitt, the program's head strength and conditioning coach, was a big part in the recruitment as well. Johnson felt confident in Moffitt's ability to develop his strength and size, preparing him for the next level.
"Love the strength coach. He’s been to LSU; he’s been everywhere. He’s been at A&M for the last four years. Every time I hear something about the strength coach it's amazing."
Winning In-State Recruits
Johnson chose the Aggies over other Power Four schools in the Lone Star State: Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, and Baylor.
With the state of NIL, players are more likely to be poached from recruiting hotbeds, distributing talent around the rest of the country.
For the Aggies, though, they have struggled to find success in landing players from their home state, securing four of the top 30 recruits in Texas in 2025, and currently only having three of the top 30 in the 2026 cycle.
Landing Johnson is a good, early step for Elko in maintaining a secure footing in local football talent.