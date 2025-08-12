4-Star WR Names Texas A&M Among Elite List of Finalists
The Texas A&M Aggies are consistently looking towards the future intending to get better with each passing recruiting class.
Since arriving in Aggieland, head coach Mike Elko has proven to be an elite recruiter. He was able to push the class he inherited from former coach Jimbo Fisher into the top 10, and his first full class is shaping up to be a top-five effort.
With the 2025 season looming, the Aggies have begun to shift their recruiting focus to the 2027 class. With that, class of 2027 four-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins has named Texas A&M among his top-9 schools, he announced via X on Monday.
Building Texas A&M’s Future
Watkins is a six-foot-two, 180-pound receiver out of Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Georgia. In 2024, he recorded 42 catches for 832 yards and nine touchdowns. Watkins has amassed over 30 offers from programs like Arkansas, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. As of Monday, his top options include Texas A&M, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Indiana, Pitt, Florida State, Cal and Nebraska.
The Aggies are preparing to surround their quarterback of the future, class of 2026 four-star Helaman Casuga, with as much talent as they can. Casuga impressed at Elite 11 and has consistently shown that he has the potential to become a household name in college football.
“Super productive QB who has been putting up big numbers since his freshman season,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote. “At six-foot, 200-pounds, size may be a concern for some but Casuga throws it well enough and has the athleticism to compensate and will play at the high Power 4 level.”
The Fightin’ Farmers have also brought in class of 2027 four-star quarterback Jayce Johnson. As the Aggies’ lone 2027 commitment, he quickly made a name for himself with his phenomenal 2024 performance at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Ga. He finished his sophomore campaign with 1,799 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions on 67.2 percent of passes completed. Johnson also showcased an impressive skillset as a ball carrier and scored three times on the ground.
The Aggies are also bringing in some impressive pass catchers in the 2026 class. Four-star receivers Madden Williams and Aaron Gregory, three-star Mike Brown, four-star tight ends Caleb Tafua and Evan Jacobson and three-star Kaeden Johnson will all look to make an impact early on in their time in Aggieland.
If Texas A&M can land Watkins on top of the guys it already has coming in, the Aggies will end up with one scary aerial attack.