Texas A&M Star Offensive Lineman Named To Lombardi Award Preseason Watchlist

The preseason awards keep rolling for one of the best returning offensive line units in the country.

Noah Ruiz

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With Week 1 looming around the corner for Texas A&M football, the dependability of tackle Trey Zuhn III has not gone unnoticed by either coach Mike Elko's squad or the eyes around the nation.

Already a two-time captain, Zuhn has developed into one of the premier left tackles in the Southeastern Conference, earning himself a spot on the Lombardi Award Preseason Watchlist. Reserved for those who exemplify the values of the legendary Vince Lombardi, this award is a testament to a lineman's efforts on and off the field.

Strength In The Trenches

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60)
Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) blocks LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As a strong veteran presence in the trenches, Zuhn has used his colossal six-foot-seven frame to impose his will on opponents and earn himself All-SEC honors this past season. He is not afraid to be in the spotlight to protect his quarterback's blindside, as he has found himself a Preseason All-SEC selection as well.

Additionally, Zuhn was part of the nation's 22nd most potent rushing attack, including a 333-yard stomping of McNeese where the Aggies notched five rushing touchdowns.

Aye, Aye Captain

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) helps up running back Amari Daniels (5)
Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) helps up running back Amari Daniels (5) during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

With Elko's arrival for the 2024 season, he implemented a handful of new changes, including having his captains wear a "C" on their jerseys to indicate their leadership role on the team. Players and coaches alike vote on who is the most worthy of the title and for two years now, Zuhn has found himself with the honor at the end of voting.

Whether it's rallying his unit for one final push into the endzone or helping the 12th Man cheer on their defense, A&M has had a leader in every facet on the football field while he has made his prescence known to both friend and foe.

Role Model

Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III speaks to the media at Omni Dallas Hotel
Jul 18, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III speaks to the media at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

The Lombardi Award goes far beyond what is shown on the gridiron, but what heart is displayed outside the confines of the football field. Again, Zuhn is no stranger to stepping up to the plate and letting his actions be an example.

As an Aggie team captain, Zuhn has used his talents and resources to serve as a leader in the Bryan-College Station area with his teammates, as well as nurturing an environment of excellence and discipline wherever he goes.

With already a Preseason First Team All-SEC nod under his belt, Zuhn has the ability to make his senior season an unforgettable one that speaks to the lessons he has learned on and off the field through his time at Texas A&M.

Noah Ruiz
NOAH RUIZ

Noah Ruiz is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from New Braunfels, Texas. He is a senior sport management major with minors in business and Spanish at Texas A&M, where his lifelong passion for A&M football has been taken to new heights. He is also a writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer.

