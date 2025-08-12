Texas A&M Star Offensive Lineman Named To Lombardi Award Preseason Watchlist
With Week 1 looming around the corner for Texas A&M football, the dependability of tackle Trey Zuhn III has not gone unnoticed by either coach Mike Elko's squad or the eyes around the nation.
Already a two-time captain, Zuhn has developed into one of the premier left tackles in the Southeastern Conference, earning himself a spot on the Lombardi Award Preseason Watchlist. Reserved for those who exemplify the values of the legendary Vince Lombardi, this award is a testament to a lineman's efforts on and off the field.
Strength In The Trenches
As a strong veteran presence in the trenches, Zuhn has used his colossal six-foot-seven frame to impose his will on opponents and earn himself All-SEC honors this past season. He is not afraid to be in the spotlight to protect his quarterback's blindside, as he has found himself a Preseason All-SEC selection as well.
Additionally, Zuhn was part of the nation's 22nd most potent rushing attack, including a 333-yard stomping of McNeese where the Aggies notched five rushing touchdowns.
Aye, Aye Captain
With Elko's arrival for the 2024 season, he implemented a handful of new changes, including having his captains wear a "C" on their jerseys to indicate their leadership role on the team. Players and coaches alike vote on who is the most worthy of the title and for two years now, Zuhn has found himself with the honor at the end of voting.
Whether it's rallying his unit for one final push into the endzone or helping the 12th Man cheer on their defense, A&M has had a leader in every facet on the football field while he has made his prescence known to both friend and foe.
Role Model
The Lombardi Award goes far beyond what is shown on the gridiron, but what heart is displayed outside the confines of the football field. Again, Zuhn is no stranger to stepping up to the plate and letting his actions be an example.
As an Aggie team captain, Zuhn has used his talents and resources to serve as a leader in the Bryan-College Station area with his teammates, as well as nurturing an environment of excellence and discipline wherever he goes.
With already a Preseason First Team All-SEC nod under his belt, Zuhn has the ability to make his senior season an unforgettable one that speaks to the lessons he has learned on and off the field through his time at Texas A&M.