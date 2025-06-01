Texas A&M In Top 3 For 4-Star LB DaQuives Beck
Texas A&M is building something special with its 2026 recruiting class.
Linebacker DaQuives Beck has named the Aggies among his final three schools, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported Sunday via X.
Beck is listed as a four-star recruit in the class of 2026 and the ninth-best linebacker. In his top three options, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State join A&M.
“It is a nice environment to be in,” Beck told On3’s Chad Simmons in February. ”Since coach Elko got there, I have seen a big difference in the program,”. “I like coach [Mike] Elko, coach [Jay] Bateman and coach [Taylor] Trooper a lot. They have shown me that they really want me there.”
Standing at six-foot-one, 205-pounds, Beck has made quite a name for himself at Carthage High School. His junior season, Beck recorded 102 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, five sacks, a fumble recovery, three pass breakups, 31 pressures, 16 quarterback hits, and two defensive TDs. Beck led Carthage to the Texas 4A D-II state championship, where he earned Defensive MVP after an impressive performance which included 10 tackles and a sack.
On top of his success on the gridiron, Beck stands out in track and field. As a sophomore he was a member of Carthage's Texas 4A regional-qualifying 4x400 relay team. His freshman year, he ran an 11.93 second 100-meter dash, according to his 247Sports recruiting profile. Beck’s speed, combined with his size, makes him a hot commodity for any college football team.
According to 247Sports, the Aggies have the seventh-best recruiting class in 2026. If Beck commits to A&M, he would join three-star Storm Miller as the other linebacker in the class.