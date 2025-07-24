Texas A&M Trending for 2027 Five-Star CB John Meredith
Texas A&M is currently in a great spot for elite 2027 cornerback John Meredith out of Dallas, and momentum continues to build heading into his top schools list.
From talking with sources this week, I’ve got Texas A&M sitting in a really good spot right now for 2027 five-star cornerback John Meredith, who plays his ball in Dallas, Texas.
A&M has done a great job with him and his family, and Coach Jordan Peterson is the one leading the way here. Peterson’s relationships have been key in this recruitment, and it’s no surprise considering what he just did in the 2026 class, landing five-star CB Brandon Arrington out of California.
A&M has made Meredith feel like a priority from the start. He’s made multiple trips to College Station and has consistently talked about how much he values the culture and how comfortable the staff makes him and his family feel. You can tell there’s real trust there, and that’s hard to fake this early in the process.
Texas A&M Football in Driver’s Seat for Meredith
Meredith is expected to drop his Top 10 list very soon, and Texas A&M will absolutely be in it. The Aggies are recruiting him like a top priority — which he is — and that’s been noticed by those around him. He doesn’t seem to be in any rush to commit, and most signs point toward a decision sometime in spring or summer of 2026.
That being said, A&M currently leads, and that’s what matters most at this stage.
Other schools like Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, and Penn State are still heavily in the mix and will keep pushing. But if the Aggies can keep the momentum going and get him back on campus this fall, they’ll be tough to beat.
It’s still early, and anything can happen in a recruitment like this. But from everything I’ve heard, A&M has done almost everything right with Meredith so far, and it’s showing. The connection with Coach Peterson is real, and that could be the difference-maker when the time comes to make a final decision.
If the Aggies can continue to build on this momentum with a strong season and keep getting Meredith back on campus, it could separate them even more from the pack. Relationships go a long way in these types of recruitments — and A&M has put itself in a spot where it controls the pace.
We’ll keep tracking this one closely as more visits and updates come in over the next few months.