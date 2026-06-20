The Next Major Commitment Mike Elko Could Be Closing In On

The Texas A&M Aggies were the talk of college football last season after making a run during the regular season that resulted in the program's first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Head coach Mike Elko is looking to use that momentum and snowball their success to become the talk of the offseason as well, especially regarding the recruiting trail, where reloading for each season, rather than rebuilding, has become more pertinent now, more than ever.

The Aggies have done exactly that, and currently have the No. 1 class in the cycle, headlined by multiple five-star prospects, but the Aggies aren't done loading up, so who could be the next elite prospect to join the class?

Damani Warren

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The No. 37-ranked receiver in the cycle, Warren is one of the largest targets in the class, standing at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. He boasts a wide catch radius and large hands to win contested battles against defensive backs, which gives him an edge on routes.

While he isn't a deep-field speed threat, he shows very fluid and elite body control that allows him to place himself between the ball and the cornerback to win catches on the sideline. He has flashed great acceleration and burst off the line to gain separation as well.

There is not much headway in the direction he is leaning toward for his recruitment, but the Aggies are major pieces in the battle alongside the Michigan Wolverines. The Aggies made a great impression on Warren, which could bode well for them. He will announce his commitment on June 26.

Eric McFarland

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

McFarland is the No. 3-ranked wide receiver in the cycle and a top 15 prospect in the country. Despite his 5-foot-8 frame, he is one of the elite pass catchers in a class loaded with plenty of options in the cycle. He is a threat to score a touchdown at any time with the ball in his hands, able to turn a quick game into a house call because of his blazing speed.

He could develop into an elite gadget player who can reanimate offenses with his speed and route-running as he is moved around in offensive schemes. He will announce his commitment on June 28, and the Aggies are viewed as the favorite to land the elite pass-catcher and add another top recruit to the stacked class.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.