One Texas A&M Commit Looks Like the Program's Next Superstar

The Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Mike Elko attacked the offseason with the intention of adding to their roster in order to build on the 2025 season, where the Aggies finished 11-2 and reached the College Football Playoff.

And they did just that, adding several players from the transfer portal that will be expected to make an immediate impact for the Aggies in 2026. However, that has not stopped Elko from staying busy on the recruiting trail.

The Aggies currently hold the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2027 cycle per Rivals with a total of 23 commits, five of which are five-star prospects. With the talent the Aggies currently have pledged for their 2027 cycle, one of those players has the chance to become the next great player to don the Maroon and White.

Texas A&M Might Have the Next Great Aggie Pass Rusher

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Elko obviously prides himself on bringing in some of the top defensive talent in the country, with that side of the ball being his strong suit. And he has done just that with the 2027 recruiting class, with three of the five five-stars being on the defensive side of the football.

One of those players might have a chance to become one of the best players on the roster during his time in College Station, that player being five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall. The edge rusher ranks as the No. 23 overall player in the nation and the No. 5 player at his position per Rivals.

After moving from New Orleans High School in New Orleans, LA, to IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, ahead of his junior season, Forstall flashed his skills in his first season in the Sunshine State. The premier edge rusher ended his junior season with 28 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, four quarterback hurries, and a pass deflection in eight games.

247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins broke down what makes Forstall one of the top edge defenders in the 2027 class and what the Aggies will likely be getting when he makes it to Aggieland.

"Hyperactive pass rusher that’s much more speed than he is power at this stage," Ivins wrote. "Owns a unique build as the weight has fluctuated over the years and he’s rather lean in the lower half. Explodes out a three-point stance with rare get-off. Will dip and bend to flatten the corner. Seizes the opportunities that he earns with elite finishing burst."

In just his two seasons in College Station, Elko has proven he can develop pass rushers into NFL prospects, having sent three edge rushers to the NFL in the last two NFL Drafts. Elko helped Shemar Stewart become a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with Nic Scourton picked later in that draft, and most recently, Cashius Howell was selected in the second round in 2026.

Forstall has the intangibles and the skillset to become the next in line to follow the now-growing list of Texas A&M edge rushers headed to the NFL. And under Elko for the minimum of three years, Forstall could become the best out of the Elko-led bunch.

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