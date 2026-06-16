Locking Down the Future: 3 Top 2027 Targets for Texas A&M Football

Mike Elko has already solidified himself as one of the best recruiters in Texas A&M history, and did not fall short this year with the highly rated 2026 class. He continues to stack up blue-chip talent and rally four- and five-star prospects like nobody's business.

The truth is, although these prospects choose A&M because they like the school and team, they really love Mike Elko and how he has transformed the Aggies. There should be no difference in recruiting style or capability entering next year's recruiting class.

Though it is very early, it is safe to say that the college football world already has its eyes on several prospects beginning their senior year of high school this fall. These athletes will soon decide on where to play collegiate ball in only a year's time. Here are the current top three players from the 2027 class that we can expect Texas A&M to pursue heavily as "must-land recruits."

3. Ismael Camara | 5-Star Interior Offensive Lineman

Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Mike Elko sits court side during the Men’s basketball game against the Florida Gators | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Ismael Camara is a 5-star interior o-lineman from France with an incredibly high ceiling of play. He moved to Texas to play at Gilmer High School and has since made a name for himself as a competitor of great size and ability.

He stands at 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, and possesses pure athletic ability. The Aggies just lost almost their entire offensive front to the NFL Draft and patched it up with a very temporary bandage from the transfer portal. If Texas A&M is seeking long-term, they must grab Camara before another program ultimately does.

2. Kaden Henderson | 5-Star Linebacker

Kaden Henderson, who plays linebacker at Tampa Jesuit in Florida, has an incredible report from his junior year season and is already highly sought after with several offers. He weighs in at 6-foot-1 and 218 pounds, which is an incredible build for a high school linebacker of his caliber.

Lucky for Texas A&M, Henderson has narrowed his decision to three schools, one of which is the Aggies themselves. Texas A&M's competition, however, includes powerhouse rivals, LSU and Notre Dame. With Taurean York in the NFL and Daymion Sanford injured, the Aggies better pray that Henderson decides to make his home in College Station.

1. John Meredith III | 5-Star Cornerback

John Meredith III is the No.1 cornerback prospect in his class out of Fort Worth, Texas, and intends to stay close to home in college. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Meredith III is exactly the kind of athlete that you want in your secondary. He is a playmaker with elite speed and can wrap up better than most cornerbacks you see on your social media feed.

Meredith III has narrowed his selection down to three, with both Texas and Texas A&M leading the charge in a head-to-head race for an unbelievable prospect. If he decides to play in College Station, the Aggies won't just be getting an elite addition to their rather mediocre secondary, but they will be stealing a top prospect from their biggest rival in the Longhorns.

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