Texas A&M's Collin Klein Shares Plans for 'Big-Time' WR Noah Thomas
The Texas A&M Aggies suffered a major blow via the transfer portal this offseason when Evan Stewart elected to take his talents out west and join the Oregon Ducks. Longtime Aggie Ainias Smith also departed to the NFL, creating questions about the pass-catching production headed into the 2024 campaign.
Losing receivers of Stewart's and Smith's caliber ahead of the first season under head coach Mike Elko isn't ideal for an Aggies team that's looking to become relevant again, but the offense has a handful of budding stars that are more than capable of making fans feel confident in what's to come.
Just ask Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein.
While meeting with the media Tuesday, Klein shared some major praise and potential plans for third-year receiver Noah Thomas, who could be due for a breakout season.
"Noah has done a tremendous job," Klein said. "He is a fierce competitor. He studies the game, and it allows us a lot of flexibility. We will be able to move him all over the field. ... He will be a big-time player for us for sure."
Though Moose Muhammad III enters the season as the projected WR1 based on experience and prior production, he and Thomas could act as 1A and 1B receivers within the offense. Jahdae Walker could also be vying for a No. 1 receiver role, but based on Klien's comments, Thomas could have the best chance of emerging as the leader of the bunch.
Last season, he finished with 29 catches for 359 yards and five touchdowns. Thomas started the season off with a bang, as he tallied three receiving touchdowns in A&M's 52-10 season-opening win over New Mexico. He maintained a steady role in the offense following the early-season fireworks, but is still searching for his first-career 100-yard receiving game.
Thomas will get his first chance to shine in the new-look A&M offense under Klein when the Aggies host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET.