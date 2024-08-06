Texas A&M Aggies Way-Too-Early Preview: New Mexico State
College Station will feature an Aggie-filled affair later this fall when Texas A&M hosts New Mexico State at Kyle Field on Nov. 16 for the second-ever meeting between the two programs.
In the first meeting, A&M took down NMSU with ease in a 52-10 blowout win during the 2016 season. No. 9 Texas A&M used two punt return touchdowns and receiving score from Christian Kirk along with a steady performance from quarterback Trevor Knight.
A&M would go on to lose to unranked SEC opponents during its next two games and dropped out of the top 10. The Aggies and first-year head coach Mike Elko will be hoping that history won't repeat itself eight years later, but that's easier said than done.
New Mexico State is coming off of arguably the best season in program history, as the Aggies posted 10 wins for the first time since going 11-0 in 1960. The team has made it to back-to-back bowl games under head coach Jerry Kill, who heads into his third season at the helm.
A&M fans haven't stopped hearing about the massive upset loss to Appalachian State two seasons ago. Though this is a different team headed into the 2024 campaign, Elko might want to roll the tape of that game before facing New Mexico State to ensure his team doesn't overlook the visiting Aggies.
Week 10: New Mexico State Aggies
2023 Record: 10-5, 7-2 Conference USA
Head coach: Jerry Kill
Offensive Leaders:
Passing: QB Deuce Hogan*
2022 stats at Kentucky (Hogan did not record a stat last season): 6 of 7 passing for 19 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions
*incoming transfer
Rushing: RB Monte Watkins
2023 stats: 59 carries, 572 yards, 9.7 yards per carry, two touchdowns and eight catches, 77 yards, one touchdown
Receiving: WR Kordell David
2023 stats: 20 receptions, 203 yards, one touchdown
Defensive Leaders:
Tackles: LB Sone Aupiu, 47
Interceptions: FS Dylan Early, 2
Sacks: LB Buddha Peleti, 4.5