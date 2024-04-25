Texas A&M Aggies OL Colton Thomasson Leaving Program, Enters Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies offensive line took a hit on Wednesday, as Colton Thomasson announced he's leaving College Station and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Thomasson made his announcement via X.
"Thanks be to God for blessing me with the opportunity to play football at Texas A&M," Thomasson said. "To my teammates, you are my brothers forever. To my family and friends, I love you and appreciate all you've done for me. Thank you to the coaches and staff who have developed me during my time in College Station.
"Thank you, 12th man, for your continued support and bring the best fanbase in college football. There is nothing quite like runing thought the tunnel onto Kyle Field and an honor I'll never forget. After much prayer and reflection, I am formally entering the transfer portal."
Thomasson was a four-star recruit for the class of 2023 and still has four years of eligibility left. He was in line to potentially fight for a lot of playing time in 2024, but still needed a lot of development.
A&M has lost a significant amount of players from the offensive line through the portal this offseason including Derrick Graham, Dorian Hinton and Bryce Foster - but still have 12 scholarship players at the position.