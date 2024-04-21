Texas A&M Aggies Baseball vs Alabama Series Recap
Texas A&M, the top-ranked college baseball team in the country, faced off against No. 14 Alabama in a three-game SEC series in Tuscaloosa. While the Aggies started strong by winning both games of Friday's doubleheader, they couldn't secure a series sweep, losing the final game on Saturday.
Game 1: Texas A&M 10, Alabama 5
In the first game of the doubleheader, Texas A&M staged an impressive comeback to beat Alabama 10-5. After falling behind 5-0, the Aggies rallied with 10 unanswered runs to seize control. The turning point came in the fifth inning when Texas A&M scored six runs, and they added three more in the sixth to take a commanding lead.
Chris Cortez (6-1), a junior right-handed pitcher, earned the win by providing stability on the mound, while sophomore Shane Sdao picked up his second save. Gavin Grahovic's hitting led the Aggies' offensive surge, with key hits contributing to the comeback.
Game 2: Texas A&M 18, Alabama 9
In the second game of the doubleheader, Texas A&M's bats exploded in a home run-filled victory, defeating Alabama 18-9. The Aggies jumped ahead early and never looked back, scoring at will. Jace LaViolette's 20th home run of the season was a highlight, making him the first Aggie to hit 20 homers in consecutive seasons. Travis Chesnut and Gavin Grahovic also contributed significantly, helping to build a commanding lead.
The Aggies showcased their offensive depth, hitting power, and resilience throughout the game, making it clear why they are the best team in the nation.
Game 3: Alabama 10, Texas A&M 9
The final game of the series was a close contest that saw the Aggies lose by a single run. Starting pitcher Justin Lamkin struggled early, giving up a grand slam in the second inning that contributed to a 5-0 Alabama lead. Despite the setback, Texas A&M fought back, with Gavin Grahovic leading the charge with a base-clearing double to bring the score within one.
Jace LaViolette's 20th home run and Travis Chesnut's RBI triple helped the Aggies briefly take the lead in the fifth inning, but Alabama tied it in the sixth and scored two more runs in the seventh to regain control. Caden Sorrell's sacrifice fly in the seventh gave the Aggies a brief advantage, but it wasn't enough to hold off Alabama's late rally.
Texas A&M (34-5, 12-5 SEC) returns to Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 23, to face Houston at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on SEC+.