Pittsburgh Linebacker Transfer Solomon DeShields Commits to Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies transfer calls just got even better with the commitment of Solomon DeShields.

Matt Galatzan

North Carolina Tar Heels George Pettaway (23) gets wrapped up by Pittsburgh Panthers Solomon
North Carolina Tar Heels George Pettaway (23) gets wrapped up by Pittsburgh Panthers Solomon / Michael Longo/For USA Today Network /

The Texas A&M Aggies have had one of the biggest roster turnovers in the entire country this offseason, with more than 20 players leaving the program, and even more joining via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Most of those new additions have come on the defensive side of the ball, where new head coach Mike Elko has placed a particular emphasis on rebuilding his foundation.

On Monday, that continued to be the case, with former Pittsburgh linebacker Solomon DeShields committing to the program.

He will have two years of eligibility in Aggieland.

DeShields commitment comes at a particulary good time for the Aggies as well, after losing Youngstown State transfer Alex Howard to the portal in recent days.

The Aggies already had plenty of top-end talent at the position, with star linebacker Taurean York drawing incredible praise this spring, even being named a team captain. The Aggies have also been impressed by new transfer Scooby Williams, and still have Daymion Sanford, Trsistan Jernigan, Martrell Harris, Jordan Lockhart and Chantz Johnson on the roster.

That said, DeShields will add some key experience that is largely lacking from the unit outside of the top line starters.

In four years with the Panthers (three seasons played) DeShields had 85 tackles 13 tackles for loss and six sacks, with four pass deflections and a forced fumble to his name in 31 career games. In his final season with the program, he finished with 58 tackles, eight tackles for loss two sacks, and a pass deflection in 12 games.

Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

