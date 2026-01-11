Double-Double Effort from Texas A&M Forward Leads Aggies Past Oklahoma

The Texas A&M Aggies continued their winning ways by securing a home victory over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon. By a score of 83-76, the Aggies found their third straight win in SEC play and currently sit alone atop the conference standings.

After getting dominated by a talented Mississippi State team, the Sooners were looking for a rebound game in College Station. Unfortunately for them, Texas A&M's lethal offense proved to be the more dominant force.

Rashaun Agee, a senior forward from Chicago, Illinois, led the way offensively for the Aggies with 16 total points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. His double-double effort played a significant role in Texas A&M staying undefeated in SEC play. The forward has now recorded a double-double in seven contests this season.

Success When the Offense Runs Through Agee

Texas A&M Aggies player Rashaun Agee (12) takes a jump shot

This season, Agee has been a focal point of Texas A&M's offense with the second-most points on the team. The forward averages 13.1 points per game, which ranks second on the team behind Rubén Dominguez, who averages 13.7 points per game.

It's the rebound game that Agee really separates himself as the 12th Man. In fact, the senior has averaged nearly a double-double this season with 8.3 rebounds per game. After up-and-down performances during out-of-conference play, the USC transfer has seemingly taken his game to another level in his past few contests.

In his past five games, Agee has averaged 17 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per game. That kind of production is exactly what head coach Bucky McMillan is looking for in his veterans. If Agee can keep up these kinds of performances throughout SEC play, the Aggies could potentially find upset wins over programs like No. 13 Alabama, No. 11 Vanderbilt, and No. 15 Arkansas.

The Aggies Could Jump Into the Rankings Soon

Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) shoots a three point basket over Oklahoma Sooners forward Mohamed Wague (5) during the second half at Reed Arena.

With their third straight win in conference play, there's reason to believe that Texas A&M could jump into the top-25 sooner rather than later. With both No. 24-ranked SMU and No. 25-ranked UCF both suffering losses this week, the Aggies could slide into the No. 24 or No. 25 spot in Monday's rankings.

While Coach McMillan's team doesn't have any wins over ranked teams, the offensive firepower from the Aggies is undeniable. Through 15 games this season, Texas A&M currently holds the No. 7 offense in the country with 93.7 points per game.

Even if the Aggies aren't ranked on Monday, they'll have a chance to prove themselves this week when they take on No. 21 Tennessee on Tuesday. If they can secure a road win over the Volunteers, it's highly likely that they'll enter the top-25.

