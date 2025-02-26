Baseball: TCU Returns to Win Column With 4-2 Victory over Tarleton State
TCU responded to consecutive losses to Arkansas and Kansas State at the College Baseball Showdown with a midweek 4-2 win over Tarleton State.
Freshman lefty Mason Brassfield got the start on the mound for TCU, coming off two relief appearances against San Diego last week. Brassfield, in his first career start, threw three shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four batters.
The Horned Frogs' offense took advantage of Brassfield's hot start, putting up the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. Third baseman Colton Griffin opened it up with a leadoff triple, and Isaac Cadena wasted no time in bringing him home. Cadena popped a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Griffin to advance home.
Tarleton State scored both of its runs in the top of the fourth inning off of TCU relief pitcher Zack James. James threw just one inning for the Frogs allowing two runs, one unearned, on three hits. Tarleton State's Trace Morrison brought the first run home with an RBI single to center field. Texan second baseman Slade McCloud followed that up with a fielder's choice ground ball, bringing Tarleton State's second run home. Tarleton State led 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, TCU right fielder Sawyer Strosnider hit a single through the left side, scoring Jack Bell to tie the ballgame at two. Griffin reached base thanks to an error by Tarleton State's defense, sent Sam Myers home and gave the Horned Frogs a 3-2.
In the fifth inning, TCU brought highly-touted freshman Noah Franco to the mound for his first pitching outing of the season. Franco walked the first batter he faced and allowed a single before recording his first out when he struck out Tarleton State leadoff hitter Tyson Drake. With men on first and second, Franco walked Rayner Heinrich and loaded the bases with only one out. Franco, facing a bases-loaded jam, struck out the next two batters on five and three pitches, respectively.
TCU scored the final run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning after Texan's pitcher Lowry loaded the bases by walking the first three batters of the inning. Tarleton State brought Beaird out of the bullpen, but the Horned Frogs took advantage of the loaded bases as Bell grounded out, bringing Franco home in the process, giving TCU a 4-2 advantage that it would hold onto for the rest of the game.
The Horned Frogs deployed five pitchers who combined for eight hits allowed, two runs allowed and 13 strikeouts. James was awarded the win despite giving up the only earned run of the game. TCU moved to 6-2 with the win and will return to action Friday, when it begins a weekend series with Southern Mississippi in Fort Worth. First pitch on Friday will take place at 6 p.m.
