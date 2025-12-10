Olivia Miles Earns Weekly Big 12 Award

Olivia Miles snagged another award after record-setting performances in No. 8 TCU women’s basketball’s wins over Incarnate Word and UTEP last week.

Miles was named Big 12 Player of the Week for the fifth week of the season as determined by a vote of local and national media members who regularly cover the league.

In addition to Miles, Cincinnati's Caliyah DeVillasee earned the Big 12's Freshman of the Week honor this week.

In a 95-40 victory over UTEP on Saturday, Miles recorded a triple-double (15 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds) in just 32 minutes of action and became the first Power Four conference player to start a season with 10 consecutive games of at least 15 points and five assists. The graduate guard set the NCAA record with her ninth straight 15-and-5 game when TCU beat Incarnate Word 84-56 on Wednesday.

Miles’ triple-double was the first by a TCU player in 14 years and fourth in program history. Miles now has seven career triple-doubles, which is tied for fifth in NCAA history, and is one of only 10 Division I players with a triple-double this season.

Over the two games, Miles averaged 15 points, 8.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds, and two steals. She shot 58% from the field, including 57% from 3-point range. The 11 assists versus UTEP matched Miles’ career-high as a Horned Frog.

Miles has been an integral part of TCU’s 10-0 start. She has reached double-digit scoring in every outing while shooting 50.4% from the field and is averaging a career-high 17.7 points, 7.4 assists, and 2.1 steals alongside 6.4 rebounds per game.

On the national level, Miles ranks third in total assists (74) and is the only player averaging at least 15 points, seven assists, and six rebounds per game. She leads active players in career 15-and-5 games (40), assists per game (6.6), and triple-doubles. Among Division I guards, Miles has the most career double-doubles (27).

A TCU player has now received the Big 12 Player of the Week award two of the last three weeks. Marta Suarez earned the weekly recognition on Nov. 24. Iowa State has also produced two Big 12 Player of the Week award winners during the 2025-26 season.

Since joining the Big 12 in 2012-13, TCU has claimed the weekly award 19 times, with 11 nods coming in the last three seasons under head coach Mark Campbell.

The Horned Frogs continue a five-game homestand on Sunday against Jacksonville at 4 p.m.

