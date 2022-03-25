Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: Texas Still on Top, for Now

Last weekend, TCU and Baylor opened up Big 12 conference play, with TCU winning two of the three games. This weekend, we get a full slate of Big 12 matchups, including a must-watch matchup in Lubbock. No. 2 Texas is at No. 16 Texas Tech this weekend. This series will set the tone for the chase for the Big 12 title. Other Big 12 matchups include Kansas at No. 9 Oklahoma State, Kansas State at No. 19 TCU, and Baylor at Oklahoma. West Virginia has a series against Youngstown State and will open up Big 12 play next weekend.

We have gathered a group of fans that represent most of the schools in the Big 12 (we still could use a West Virginia fan). Each week this group will rank the teams 1-9 based on how their season is going. We take their votes and determine the average rankings and present them here.

Compared to last week’s rankings, only one change occurred – Kansas State and West Virginia flipped positions for No. 7 and 8. Here are their Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings for this week:

National rankings listed are based on current rankings by D1Baseball

Power Rankings

9. Kansas (8-11, 0-0), last week #9

The Jayhawks are the only 1-seed still left in the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament. Let’s give Kansas that, for now, and not have to worry about their baseball team – the only team in the league that does not have a winning record as of now.

8. West Virginia (11-8, 0-0), last week #7

The Mountaineers have to wait another week before facing a Big 12 opponent. In the meantime, they take on Youngstown State to possibly add to their win column before a ranked TCU team in Fort Worth next weekend.

7. Kansas State (11-8, 0-0), last week #8

Kansas State travels to Fort Worth this weekend. Last year when these two teams met, they were dream killers to the Frogs. Can they be spoilers once again? They had the longest winning streak in the league at eight games until they dropped their midweek game this week to Air Force.

6. Baylor (11-9, 1-2), last week #6

The Bears put up a fight in Waco last weekend when they faced off against TCU. They had a late lead on Saturday’s game until the Frogs came back to win it in extra innings. They did pull out a win on Sunday to avoid the sweep. This week, they travel to Norman, so we can see if they can continue to put up a good fight and possibly be a surprise contender in the league.

5. Oklahoma (12-7, 0-0), last week #5

Oklahoma is having a solid start to their season. They have wins over Auburn, Michigan, and Dallas Baptist. And four of their losses are to Power Five teams. This weekend’s series against Baylor will show if they too can be a contender.

4. #9 Oklahoma State (15-6, 0-0), last week #4

The Pokes had a great start taking two on the road against now No. 1 Vanderbilt but were later swept by Gonzaga. They have moved back into the Top 10 this week and host Kansas this weekend. Look for them to possibly sweep and move up in those rankings, and perhaps in this ranking next week.

3. #19 TCU (15-5, 2-1), last week #3

The Horned Frogs have shown they love being behind as late as the eighth inning and somehow pull off a win. They have their first home Big 12 series this weekend and hope to put the demons of last year’s series with Kansas State behind them. In the last series of the year, TCU went into Manhattan and only needed to win two of the three to win the Big 12 regular-season title outright. But the Wildcats had different plans and won two of three, thus making TCU share the title with Texas.

2. #16 Texas Tech (18-4, 0-0), last week #2

Get your popcorn ready. This is one of the must-watch series in the nation this weekend. Lubbock is a difficult place to play, regardless of sport. They host Texas this weekend. This series will definitely impact these rankings, the national rankings, and the Big 12 standings.

1. #2 Texas (18-5,0-0), last week #1

What else can we say? See above about Texas Tech and just have plenty of popcorn ready!

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most of the ten schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.