Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings Pokes Now At The Top

Last weekend, TCU swept then No. 4 Texas Tech to stop a two-week-long skid and right the ship in Fort Worth. Texas traveled to the Little Apple only to have K-State win the series. Oklahoma State and West Virginia were the teams at the top of the standings last weekend, and the Pokes came away with the series win. The only other conference series was one between Baylor and Kansas. And as we said last week, one of those teams had to win, and the honor went to the Bears.

So, this week, our panel of fans representing almost all of the Big 12 schools made some changes to the weekly Power Rankings. Oklahoma State is now on top. TCU shot back up to second place. West Virginia held steady in fourth. And both Texas Tech and Texas dropped two spots. The bottom of the pack from sixth to ninth had no changes.

National rankings listed are based on current rankings by D1Baseball. Team records are through Sunday, April 17, and do not reflect any of this week’s midweek games.

Power Rankings

9. Kansas (14-20, 2-7), last week #9

Hey Jayhawks, you won one game against Baylor. That may be as good as it’s going to get. Enjoy that basketball natty. You aren’t going anywhere too quickly on this list.

8. Kansas State (17-17, 3-9), last week #8

Kansas State pulled off the unlikely series win over Texas, winning the first two games. Texas got it together to win the third game. The series win was enough to drop Texas in both these rankings and the national polls, but it wasn’t enough to move the Wildcats any higher on this list.

7. Baylor (18-17, 4-8), last week #7

Congratulations on your first B12 series win, Bears. You pulled off two wins last weekend, but it was Kansas. You still have to face OSU, Texas, and Tech this season. What you got for us?

6. Oklahoma (24-12, 10-5), last week #6

Oklahoma is holding steady somewhat in the middle of the pack. They are good enough to beat those teams above them. They could be a post-season bubble team. A few more key wins, and they will be on their way.

5. #10 Texas (26-12, 6-6), last week #3

We got used to seeing the football team in Austin tumble last season. Is the baseball team drinking that same water now? They started the season as the dominant number one team in the nation. Now they can’t win a series at Kansas State. Will the real UT team please come to the plate?

4. West Virginia (22-12, 6-3), last week #4

Last week, West Virginia was on top of the Big 12 standings. Sure, they had only played two series while everyone else had played three or four. But they were 5-1 in conference play going into the weekend. OSU came away with two wins. That series win for OSU moved them up, but it also didn’t hurt WVU. This week, the Mountaineers were still ranked in one national poll (#28 in Collegiate Baseball’s poll). They still have a lot of baseball to play and could make a statement.

3. #9 Texas Tech (27-12, 7-5), last week #1

The Red Raiders are on quite a skid, having lost five straight, including being swept last weekend in Fort Worth. Despite the skid, they are still a top 10 team in most polls. They did drop in the rankings and slid out of the top spot in these Power Rankings. They host West Virginia this weekend. Can they stop the streak? Or is West Virginia actually that good? Let’s see what happens.

2. #21 TCU (21-11, 7-4), last week #5

After two weeks of struggles and cold bats, the Frogs got it together over the weekend and pulled off the Easter weekend miracle with the sweep over Texas Tech. The gauntlet doesn’t get any better as they travel to Stillwater to take on a top 10 team for the third consecutive weekend. Frogs sit in second place in the Big 12 standings, only a half-game behind OSU. A series win this weekend will go a long way for the Frogs. But a sweep by OSU could be even more damaging. It should be a good one this weekend.

2. #3 Oklahoma State (26-10, 9-3), last week #2

Welcome to the top, Pokes' fans. For weeks, OSU fans have been chirping when these Power Rankings were released that they weren’t getting their deserved respect. Well, you have it now—top of these Power Rankings. And the No. 3 team in the nation in almost every poll. Look for the Pokes to try and put some distance between them and the Horned Frogs this weekend.

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most of the ten schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

