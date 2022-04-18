Big 12 Baseball Weekend Recap: Easter Treats For The Purple Teams

It was a wild Easter weekend in the Big 12 baseball world. TCU pulled off a sweep at home over then No. 4 Texas Tech, setting a series attendance record along the way. The other purple school in the league, Kansas State, pulled off a surprise of their own winning the first two games at home to then No. 7 Texas. Oklahoma State traveled to Morgantown and came away with the series win, moving them to the top of the Big 12 standings. And neither Baylor nor Kansas had yet won a conference series, so one team was guaranteed their first. That honor went to Baylor, who won the series 2-1. Oklahoma had the Big 12 bye week and played three non-conference games instead.

Here is a recap of this past weekend’s conference series:

Kansas (14-20, 2-7) at Baylor (18-17, 4-8)

Baylor won the series 2-1

Someone had to win this series. Neither team had yet to win a conference series. Kansas took the first game, Baylor easily took the second game, and Baylor escaped with a one-run advantage in the rubber match on Sunday.

Thursday: Kansas won 3-2. (Winning Pitcher – Daniel Hegarty; Losing Pitcher – Will Rigney)

Friday: Baylor won 19-2 (Winning Pitcher – Kobe Andrade; Losing Pitcher – Cole Larsen)

Saturday: Baylor won 6-5. (Winning Pitcher – Matt Voelker; Losing Pitcher – Stone Hewlett, Save – Chandler Freeman)

# 7 Texas (26-12, 6-6) at Kansas State (17-17, 3-9)

Kansas State won the series 2-1

The Wildcats had previously been swept by both TCU and Texas Tech. In their series against the other ranked team in the league, Oklahoma State, they only won one game. On the other side, Pete Hansen had thrown two incredible games on back-to-back Friday nights. Texas went into Manhattan thinking this wouldn’t be hard. They quickly learned that playing in Manhattan can be a tough win for anyone.

Thursday: Kansas State won 8-5. (Winning Pitcher – Tyson Neighbors; Losing Pitcher – Pete Hansen; Save – Connor McCullough)

Friday: Kansas State won 8-4. (Winning Pitcher – Blake Adams; Losing Pitcher – Tristan Stevens)

Saturday: Texas won 4-2. (Winning Pitcher Lucas Gordon; Losing Pitcher – Blake Corsentino; Save – Aaron Nixon)

#4 Texas Tech (27-12, 7-5) at TCU (24-12, 10-5)

TCU sweeps the series 3-0

In front of a regular-season series attendance record of 17,461 fans, TCU pulled off the upset with a sweep over the nation’s No. 4 ranked team – Texas Tech. The TCU offense, which had been dormant the last couple of weeks, came alive, especially on Saturday afternoon.

Thursday: TCU won 7-4. (Winning Pitcher – Augie Mihlbauer; Losing Pitcher – Colin Clark; Save – Luke Savage)

Friday: TCU won 4-3. (Winning Pitcher – Marcelo Perez; Losing Pitcher – Brandon Birdsell; Save – River Ridings)

Saturday: TCU won 11-3. (Winning Pitcher – Brett Walker; Losing Pitcher – Chase Hampton)

#5 Oklahoma State (26-10, 9-3) at West Virginia (22-12, 6-3)

Oklahoma State won the series 2-1

West Virginia went into the weekend at the top of the Big 12 standings, but mostly because they had only played two conference series, with the other teams having played three of four. This was the only series that was a Friday-Sunday one, as the other three all went Thursday-Saturday due to the Easter holiday. Oklahoma State squeaked by with a one-run lead on Friday night, lost on Saturday, and then had a dominating performance on Sunday.

Friday: Oklahoma State won 2-1. (Winning Pitcher – Justin Campbell; Losing Pitcher – Jacob Watters; Save – Nolan McLean)

Saturday: West Virginia won 5-2. (Winning Pitcher – Ben Hampton; Losing Pitcher – Victor Mederos; Save – Trey Braithwaite)

Sunday: Oklahoma State won 13-3. (Winning Pitcher – Bryce Osmond; Losing Pitcher – Zach Bravo)

