NCAA Baseball National Review: Feb. 25-27

What did we learn after the second weekend of college baseball? The rich get richer, we're seeing some early contenders for Omaha, and the Tennessee Volunteers had themselves a weekend. Check out how the top teams in the nation fared below.

How The Top 25 Fared

We knew the Texas Longhorns (8-0) had the bats to be one of the better teams in the nation this season. What we may have overlooked was their completely dominant pitching. Through eight games, Texas is allowing one run per game, eight in total (half of which came in one game against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi). They shut down Alabama this weekend, not allowing a run until the fifth inning of the third game.

Stanford (6-2) had themselves a weekend, allowing just one run during the Round Rock Classic and going 3-0. The Cardinal topped a stellar weekend off with a 5-0 shutout of #2 Arkansas (4-2). However, UTSA pulled off a stunning walkoff on Monday afternoon over Stanford in San Antonio.

In total, 14 of the top 25 teams swept their weekend series. NC State (8-0) continues to make waves thanks to Tommy White, who's now up to nine home runs in eight games. The Wolfpack have a handful of favorable matchups upcoming that could see White continue to raise that total.

Long Beach State (2-4)– who began the season ranked 12th– was swept by Sacramento State (7-0) and is likely on their way out of the Top 25.

So, Tennessee...

The Vols put on such a clinic this past weekend, that all stats surrounding them for the foreseeable future need an asterisks next to them. Iona (0-6) visited Rocky Top and were absolutely shelled. Tennessee (7-0) won all three games by scores of (and no, we're not kidding):

27-1

29-0

12-2 (game was called after seven innings)

It was a rough weekend for the Eagles, who surrendered 13 home runs in those three games. You won't see many rougher series this year.

Who Should We Be Watching?

Aside from the obvious Texas, Tennessee, NC State, Ole Miss, etc., etc. A few teams who have started the year hot include the aforementioned Sacramento State. The Hornets kicked off 2022 with seven straight wins, including their recent sweep of Long Beach State. Because of that, D1 Baseball ranks Sac State 23rd in their latest poll.

Tulane (6-1) made a statement series win over Louisiana Tech (5-2) in Ruston. The Green Wave host Mississippi State this coming weekend in a series everyone needs to have their eyes on.

West Virginia (5-2) may have an underwhelming resume at this point in the year, but they look ready to run the Big 12 gauntlet. The Mountaineers didn't live up to expectations in 2021, so stock on them is currently low. But keep an eye out for this ballclub moving forward.

