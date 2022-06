College Baseball Regional Tournament Full TV Schedule, How To Watch

The College Baseball Regional Tournament kicks off Friday with all 64 teams in action. The regional round is a double-elimination tournament and the winner advances to the Super Regional round. Below, we'll lay out matchups, game times, and TV schedules for every single game in the Regional Tournament.

All times listed below are in Eastern Time (ET).

Knoxville Regional - Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Tennessee)

Friday, June 3

Game 1 : #2 Georgia Tech (34-22) vs. #3 Campbell (40-17), 12:00 p.m., ESPN+

: #2 Georgia Tech (34-22) vs. #3 Campbell (40-17), 12:00 p.m., ESPN+ Game 2: #1 Tennessee (53-7) vs. #4 Alabama State (34-23), 6:00 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12:00 p.m., TV TBD

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12:00 p.m., TV TBD Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:00 p.m., TV TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2:00 p.m., TV TBD

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2:00 p.m., TV TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:00 p.m. TV TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD

Statesboro Regional - J.I. Clements Stadium (Georgia Southern)

Friday, June 3

Game 1 : #2 Notre Dame (35-14) vs. #3 Texas Tech (37-20), 2:00 p.m., ACC Network

: #2 Notre Dame (35-14) vs. #3 Texas Tech (37-20), 2:00 p.m., ACC Network Game 2: #1 Georgia Southern (40-18) vs. #4 UNC Greensboro (34-28), 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, TBD

Austin Regional - UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Texas)

Friday, June 3

Game 1 : #1 Texas (42-19) vs. #4 Air Force (30-27), 2:00 p.m., Longhorn Network (LHN)

: #1 Texas (42-19) vs. #4 Air Force (30-27), 2:00 p.m., Longhorn Network (LHN) Game 2: #2 Louisiana Tech (42-19) vs. #3 Dallas Baptist (34-22-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:00 p.m., TV TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2:00 p.m., TV TBD

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2:00 p.m., TV TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8:00 p.m. TV TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, 3:00 p.m., TV TBD

Greenville Regional - Clark-LeClair Stadium (East Carolina)

Friday, June 3

Game 1 : #1 East Carolina (42-18) vs. #4 Coppin State (24-28), 1:00 p.m., ESPN+

: #1 East Carolina (42-18) vs. #4 Coppin State (24-28), 1:00 p.m., ESPN+ Game 2: #2 Virginia (38-17) vs. #3 Coastal Carolina (36-18-1), 6:00 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:00 p.m., TV TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:00 p.m. TV TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD

College Station Regional - Blue Bell Park (Texas A&M)

Friday, June 3

Game 1 : #1 Texas A&M (37-18) vs. #4 Oral Roberts (38-18), 2:00 p.m., ESPN+

: #1 Texas A&M (37-18) vs. #4 Oral Roberts (38-18), 2:00 p.m., ESPN+ Game 2: #2 TCU (36-20) vs. #3 Louisiana (36-21), 8:00 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:00 p.m., TV TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2:00 p.m., TV TBD

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2:00 p.m., TV TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8:00 p.m. TV TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, 7:00 p.m., TV TBD

Louisville Regional - Jim Patterson Stadium (Louisville)

Friday, June 3

Game 1 : #1 Louisville (38-18-1) vs. #4 Southeast Missouri State (37-20), 2 p.m., ESPN+

: #1 Louisville (38-18-1) vs. #4 Southeast Missouri State (37-20), 2 p.m., ESPN+ Game 2: #2 Oregon (35-23) vs. #3 Michigan (32-26), 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, TBD

Gainesville Regional - Condron Family Ballpark (Florida)

Friday, June 3

Game 1 : #2 Oklahoma (37-20) vs. #3 Liberty (37-21), 1:00 p.m.,. ESPN+

: #2 Oklahoma (37-20) vs. #3 Liberty (37-21), 1:00 p.m.,. ESPN+ Game 2: #1 Florida (39-22) vs. #4 Central Michigan (42-17), 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:00 p.m., TV TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:00 p.m. TV TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD

Blacksburg Regional - Atlantic Union Bank Park (Virginia Tech)

Friday, June 3

Game 1 : #2 Gonzaga (36-17) vs. #3 Columbia (30-16), 1:00 p.m., ESPN+

: #2 Gonzaga (36-17) vs. #3 Columbia (30-16), 1:00 p.m., ESPN+ Game 2: #1 Virginia Tech (41-12) vs. #4 Wright State (30-25), 7:00 p.m., ACC Network

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, TBD

Stanford Regional - Sunken Diamond (Stanford)

Friday, June 3

Game 1 : #1 Stanford (41-14) vs. #4 Binghamton (22-28), 4:00 p.m., ESPN+

: #1 Stanford (41-14) vs. #4 Binghamton (22-28), 4:00 p.m., ESPN+ Game 2: #2 Texas State (45-12) vs. #3 UC Santa Barbara (43-12), 9:00 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, TBD

College Park Regional - Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium (Maryland)

Friday, June 3

Game 1 : #2 Wake Forest (40-17-1) vs. #3 UConn (46-13), 1:00 p.m., ESPN+

: #2 Wake Forest (40-17-1) vs. #3 UConn (46-13), 1:00 p.m., ESPN+ Game 2: #1 Maryland (45-12) vs. #4 LIU (37-19), 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:00 p.m., TV TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:00 p.m. TV TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, 7:00 p.m., TV TBD

Chapel Hill Regional - Boshamer Stadium (North Carolina)

Friday, June 3

Game 1 : #1 North Carolina (38-19) vs. #4 Hofstra (30-21), 2:00 p.m., ESPN+

: #1 North Carolina (38-19) vs. #4 Hofstra (30-21), 2:00 p.m., ESPN+ Game 2: #2 Georgia (35-21) vs. #3 VCU (40-18), 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:00 p.m., TV TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:00 p.m. TV TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, 6:00 p.m., TV TBD

Stillwater Regional - O'Brate Stadium (Oklahoma State)

Friday, June 3

Game 1 : #2 Arkansas (38-18) vs. #3 Grand Canyon (41-19), 1:00 p.m., SEC Network

: #2 Arkansas (38-18) vs. #3 Grand Canyon (41-19), 1:00 p.m., SEC Network Game 2: #1 Oklahoma State (39-20) vs. #4 Missouri State (30-27), 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:00 p.m., TV TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1:00 p.m., TV TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:00 p.m. TV TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, 7:00 p.m., TV TBD

Coral Gables Regional - Alex Rodriguez Park (Miami FL)

Friday, June 3

Game 1 : #1 Miami (39-18) vs. #4 Canisius (29-23), 12:00 p.m., ESPN+

: #1 Miami (39-18) vs. #4 Canisius (29-23), 12:00 p.m., ESPN+ Game 2: #2 Arizona (37-23) vs. #3 Ole Miss (32-22), 7:00 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, TBD

Hattiesburg Regional - Pete Taylor Park (Southern Miss)

Friday, June 3

Game 1 : #1 Southern Miss (43-16) vs. #4 Army (31-23), 2:00 p.m., ESPN+

: #1 Southern Miss (43-16) vs. #4 Army (31-23), 2:00 p.m., ESPN+ Game 2: #2 LSU (38-20) vs. #3 Kennesaw State (35-26), 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, TBD

Auburn Regional - Plainsman Park (Auburn)

Friday, June 3

Game 1 : #2 UCLA (38-22) vs. #3 Florida State (33-23), 12:00 p.m., ESPN2

: #2 UCLA (38-22) vs. #3 Florida State (33-23), 12:00 p.m., ESPN2 Game 2: #1 Auburn (37-19) vs. #4 Southeastern Louisiana (30-29), 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, TBD

Corvallis Regional - Goss Stadium (Oregon State)

Friday, June 3

Game 1 : #2 Vanderbilt (36-21) vs. #3 San Diego (36-18), 4:00 p.m., ESPNU

: #2 Vanderbilt (36-21) vs. #3 San Diego (36-18), 4:00 p.m., ESPNU Game 2: #1 Oregon State (44-15) vs. #4 New Mexico State (24-32), 10:00 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 : Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD

: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, TBD

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.