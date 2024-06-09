College Baseball Super Regionals LIVE Results: Day 3 Sunday Games, Schedule, Scores
The college baseball Super Regionals are underway around the country. The weekend began with eight coveted spots to Omaha are up for grabs. On Saturday, three teams punched their tickets to the College World Series. Five spots remain, and those could be determined on Sunday.
Tennessee and Texas A&M are the favorites to win the College World Series, both going unbeaten in their respective regions. Will we get another wild weekend with upsets and walk-offs galore?
In Saturday's games, ten seemed to be the magic number. In six of the eight games, the winning team had ten runs. For Cinderella, the clock hasn't struck midnight yet. Evansville defeated Tennessee 10-8 to force a decisive Game Three on Sunday. Three ACC teams - Florida State, Virginia, and North Carolina - all punched their tickets to Omaha by sweeping their series on Sunday.
NC State opened up the Athens Super Regional with an 18-1 blowout over Georgia. Texas A&M came from behind to win Game One against Oregon. Florida defeated Clemson in Game One of that series. And Kentucky shut out Oregon State to win Game One in Lexington.
Find scores and updates for Super Regional games today, June 9, as they happen below. Keep up to date with KillerFrogs for complete coverage of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
College World Series Tickets Punched
- No. 4 North Carolina
- No, 8 Florida State
- No. 12 Virginia
College Baseball Super Regionals: Scores And Updates
All game times below are in CT.
Sunday, June 9 Schedule
(7) Georgia vs. (10) NC State: Game 2 starts at 11: 00 a.m. (ESPNU)
NC State leads the series 1-0.
(6) Clemson vs. Florida: Game 2 starts at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
NC State leads the series 1-0.
(1) Tennessee vs. Evansville: Game 3 starts at 5 p.m. (ESPNU)
The series is tied 1-1; Winner advances to the College World series
(3) Texas A&M vs. Oregon: Game 2 starts at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Texas A&M leads the series 1-0.
(2) Kentucky vs. (15) Oregon State: Game 2 starts at 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
Kentucky leads the series 1-0.
