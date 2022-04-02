What Does The College World Series Field Look Like Today?

We're in the dead heat of the college baseball season. Conference play is well underway, and we're getting a sense of which teams are real contenders, and which teams have work to do. What would the College World Series field look like if the season ended today?

To set our field, we'll look at D1 Baseball's Top 25 rankings set after the weekend of March 25.

Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16

It's imprecise, but taking the top 16 teams as they stand today can give us a good look at what 16 locations will host regional tournaments. They would land as (with the host/top seed in parentheses):

Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)

Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)

Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)

Charlottesville Regional (Virginia)

Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)

Stillwater Regional (Oklahoma State)

Lubbock Regional (Texas Tech)

Austin Regional (Texas)

Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)

Oxford Regional (Ole Miss)

Louisville Regional (Louisville)

Fort Worth Regional (TCU)

Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)

Gainesville Regional (Florida)

Tucson Regional (Arizona)

South Bend Regional (Notre Dame)

Teams who just missed the cut include Miami, North Carolina, Dallas Baptist, and Texas State. The Bobcats would notably be hosting their first regional tournament in San Marcos.

There are plenty of repeat customers like Arkansas, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt in the mix and no first-timers as far as regional tournament hosts go.

Non-Hosts To Watch

The nine currently-ranked schools in D1 Baseball's Top 25 would fall into these regionals in reverse order. So, Miami would go to South Bend, UNC to Tucson, Dallas Baptist to Gainesville, Texas State to Baton Rouge, Oregon to Fort Worth, Georgia Tech to Louisville, Georgia to Oxford, Gonzaga to Nashville, and UConn to Austin.

Again, this is an imprecise measure since the NCAA ultimately makes the call on what team goes where. Likely, some of these would be shuffled to avoid a bunch of conference matchups we've seen this season.

But non-hosts to watch from this field are Gonzaga, Texas State, and UConn. These three teams are making a name for themselves in the shadows of the giants and have each proven capable of beating the nation's best teams. However, inexperience from Texas State in the postseason is certainly cause for pause.

Projecting The Final Eight

Every year, the top teams get stunned in messy regional brackets. Just like March Madness in basketball, there's no way to accurately project Super Regional matchups, much less the final eight in the College World Series.

However, there are a few anchors we can write in. Tennessee, Arkansas, Virginia, and Vanderbilt are playing good enough ball that they should roll into Omaha. It'd be remiss to omit all three of the non-hosts to watch from the above section, but Gonzaga has proven the most this season.

As it stands today, this is what the College World Series field may look like:

Bracket 1

(1) Tennessee

(7) Texas Tech

(9) Vanderbilt

(24) Gonzaga

Bracket 2

(2) Arkansas

(4) Virginia

(10) Ole Miss

(16) Notre Dame

