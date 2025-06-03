Killer Frogs

Monday's Regional Results - After Six Game Sevens, the Super Regional Field is Set

Day Four of the NCAA Baseball tournament saw six winner-takes-all Regional Finals rematches.

Barry Lewis

Jun 2, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Murray State Racers relief pitcher Graham Kelham (41) reacts with pitcher Harper McLendon (5) after defeating the Mississippi Rebels in the Oxford Regional. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
After four days and 102 games, the Regionals round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament has reached its end. Sixty-four teams began the weekend hoping to play in Omaha later this month. And now, there are only 16 teams left with that dream.

Six of the Regionals had to play winner-takes-all Monday games to determine the final Super Regional participants.

Ole Miss and Southern Miss became the latest No. 1 seeds not to advance to the Super Regional Round. Ole Miss lost to Murray State, one of the Cinderellas left in the tournament.

Here's the complete list of No. 1 seeds to win their own Regionals:

  • No. 1 Vanderbilt
  • No. 2 Texas
  • No. 7 Georgia
  • No. 10 Ole Miss
  • No. 11 Clemson
  • No. 12 Oregon
  • No. 16 Southern Miss

No Big 12 team was involved in any of Monday's games.

Here are the results of Monday’s first-round games:

(Teams in bold won their game)

2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament – Regionals Results – Monday’s Games

Nashville Regional

No Monday game; Louisville advanced to the Super Regional on Sunday.

Austin Regional

No Monday game; UTSA advanced to the Super Regional on Sunday.

Fayetteville Regional

No Monday game; Arkansas advanced to the Super Regional on Sunday.

Auburn Regional

No Monday game; Auburn advanced to the Super Regional on Sunday.

Chapel Hill Regional

(1) #5 North Carolina (3-1) 14- (2) Oklahoma (3-2) 4
Oklahoma is eliminated; North Carolina advances to the Super Regional.

Baton Rouge Regional

(1) #6 LSU (3-1) 10- (4) Little Rock (2-2 ) 6
Little Rock is eliminated; LSU advances to the Super Regional.

Athens Regional

No Monday game; Duke advances to the Super Regional on Sunday.

Corvallis Regional

(1) #8 Oregon State (4-1) 9 - (3) USC (2-2) 0
USC is eliminated; Oregon State advances to the Super Regional.

Tallahassee Regional

No Monday game; Florida State advances to the Super Regional on Sunday.

Oxford Regional

(1) #10 Ole Miss (3-2) 11 - (4) Murray State (3-1) 12
Ole Miss is eliminated; Murray State advances to the Super Regional.

Clemson Regional

No Monday game; West Virginia advanced to the Super Regional on Sunday.

Eugene Regional

No Monday game; Arizona advanced to the Super Regional on Sunday.

Conway Regional

No Monday game; Coastal Carolina advanced to the Super Regional on Sunday.

Knoxville Regional

(1) #14 Tennessee (3-1) 11 - (2) Wake Forest (3-2) 5
Wake Forest is eliminated; Tennessee advances to the Super Regional.

Los Angeles Regional

No Monday game; UCLA advanced to the Super Regional on Sunday.

Hattiesburg Regional

(1) #16 Southern Miss (3-2) 4 - (3) Miami (FL) (3-1) 5
Southern Miss is eliminated; Miami (FL) advances to the Super Regional.

