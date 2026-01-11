TCU dropped their second straight conference game on Saturday. Despite a spirited comeback, No. 1 Arizona beat the Frogs 86-73.

The Wildcats did not hesitate to get out to a convincing lead. Thirteen and a half minutes into the game, they led 37-16, but that would be their biggest lead of the contest.

After being down 16 at the half, TCU began the final 20 minutes with a 7-0 run of their own and crawled back to within seven with less than seven minutes left to play in the game. The talent of Tommy Lloyd's No. 1-ranked squad took over throughout the game, ultimately resulting in a 13-point Wildcat win.

Freshman sensation Koa Peat led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points on 10-17 from the field. Arizona as a team shot 51% FG, 44% 3PT, and 73% FT.

Tanner Toolson was the main offensive bright spot for the Frogs. The Utah Valley transfer dropped in a team high 20 points on efficient shooting to go with six rebounds.

TCU as a team did not have as much success against the elite Arizona defense. The Frogs shot just 42% FG, 29% 3PT, and 71% FT.

Post Game Conference

Toolson mentioned after the game that the Big 12 is a tough conference. The 6-foot-5 guard added that TCU is in the "conference of opportunities" with two big games at BYU and Utah coming up.

In the postgame press conference, Jamie Dixon emphasized getting out-rebounded and not being ready to play from the jump as reasons for the loss. The TCU head coach also mentioned that this is the best team in the nation, so his team's resiliency was impressive.

Coach Dixon also gave an update on center Vianney Salatchoum, who has not played for TCU since December 7, 2025, against North Texas. It was said that the Florida International transfer is "not with the team" due to family issues at this moment.

Six-foot-seven big David Punch suffered cramps in TCU's loss at Kansas Tuesday, and 6-foot-8 center Xavier Edmonds had cramp-like symptoms Saturday against Arizona. With Malick Diallo ruled out for the season, the Salatchoum situation adds greater worry to an already thin frontcourt.

What's Next?

The Frogs' schedule does not get any easier this upcoming week. They will take a road trip to play at No. 9 BYU on Wednesday before playing at Utah the following Saturday, looking for bounce-back opportunities.

