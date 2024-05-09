NCAA Baseball Projections: TCU in a Potential Rematch with Indiana State
NCAA Baseball Tournament Projections - as of May 8
What a difference a week makes. Last week, when D1Baseball.com updated their projections for the field of 64 for the NCAA Tournament, TCU was on the outside looking in and was among the last four out.
This week, after a sweep of Baylor last weekend, the Horned Frogs are projected to be the No. 3 seed in the Terre Haute Regional.
That’s right. The same Terre Haute where fate didn’t have the Frogs travel to last year.
Flashback to last June. TCU had just defeated Arkansas to win the Fayetteville Regional. Indiana State had won their Terre Haute Regional. The Sycamores should have hosted the Super Regional against TCU as a Regional host. However, a scheduling conflict with the Indiana State Special Olympics moved that Super Regional to Fort Worth.
So now, potentially the two teams could meet again for a rematch, this time in Terre Haute, where they should have met last season.
The regular season is entering its last two weekends. At the end of this month, 64 teams will begin postseason play with a dream of making it to Omaha. If the season ended today, who would make the postseason?
D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has updated its projections for the postseason tournament. D1Baseball has seven of the 13 teams in the Big 12 making the postseason.
One Big 12 school, Oklahoma, is projected to host Regional. Dallas Baptist, a team TCU beat twice this year, is projected to make the tournament as a No. 2 seed in the Norman Regional.
Here are some of the projections from D1Baseball.com as of May 8:
Big 12 Schools Projected in NCAA Baseball Tournament
Kansas State– Projected No. 3-seed in the Santa Barbara Regional. The Wildcats are projected to face 2-seed Arizona, a team that will become a Big 12 Conference foe next season.
Oklahoma – Projected No. 10 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Norman.
Their potential Super Regional would be in Tallahassee against No. 7 Florida State.
Oklahoma State– Projected No. 2-seed in the Starkville Regional.
TCU – Projected No. 3 seed in the Terre Haute Regional.
Texas – Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional.
UCF – Projected No. 3 seed in the Tallahassee Regional.
West Virginia – Projected No. 2 seed in the Lexington Regional.
TCU Non-Conference Opponents Projected in NCAA Tournament
Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Norman Regional.
Projected Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
- Lexington Regional (Kentucky)
- College Station Regional (Texas A&M)
- Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
- Clemson Regional (Clemson)
- Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
- Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
- Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
- Greenville Regional (East Carolina)
- Terre Haute Regional (Indiana State)
- Norman Regional (Oklahoma)
- Charlottesville Regional (Virginia)
- Starkville Regional (Mississippi State)
- Durham Regional (Duke)
- Athens Regional (Georgia)
- Santa Barbara Regional (UC Santa Barbara)
- Columbia Regional (South Carolina)
Projected College World Series Brackets
Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t) and the bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:
Bracket One
• (1) Kentucky
• (4) Clemson
• (5) Arkansas
• (8) East Carolina
Bracket Two
• (2) Texas A&M
• (3) Tennessee
• (6) North Carolina
• (7) Florida State
