NCAA Baseball Projections: TCU Potentially Headed to Corvallis
As the regular season of college baseball comes to an end, there is still lots of speculation as to which teams will make the field of 64 when it is announced on Monday, May 27.
D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has updated its projections for the postseason tournament. D1Baseball has eight of the 13 teams in the Big 12 making the postseason.
Even with just going 1-1 last week, TCU (30-17, 13-14 Big 12) is still projected to be a No. 3 seed in the Corvallis Regional, along with No. 13 Oregon State, UConn, and Saint Louis.
Two weeks ago, the Frogs weren’t sure they’d make a spot in the Big 12 Tournament and were among the last four teams out in D1Baseball’s projections. Now, they have secured a spot in the conference tournament.
Interestingly, in the D1Baseball predictions, the Corvallis Regional pairs with the College Station Regional, which includes Texas A&M, Texas, Louisiana Tech, and Oral Roberts. If the Frogs were to come out of Corvallis victorious, in this scenario, TCU could face a team coached by its former coach, a Big 12 conference foe, or a team TCU faced twice in Omaha last year.
Two Big 12 schools, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, are projected to host Regional. Dallas Baptist, a team TCU beat twice this year, is projected to make the tournament as a No. 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional.
Here are some of the projections from D1Baseball.com as of May 15:
Big 12 Schools Projected in NCAA Baseball Tournament
Cincinnati – Projected No. 3-seed in the Lexington Regional.
Kansas State– Projected No. 3-seed in the Fayetteville Regional.
Oklahoma – Projected No. 10 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Norman. Their potential Super Regional would be in Athens against No. 7 Georgia.
Oklahoma State– Projected No. 16 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Stillwater. Their potential Super Regional would be in Lexington against No. 1 Kentucky.
TCU – Projected No. 3-seed in the Corvallis Regional.
Texas – Projected No. 2-seed in the College Station Regional.
UCF – Projected No. 3-seed in the Athens Regional.
West Virginia – Projected No. 2-seed in the Knoxville Regional.
TCU Non-Conference Opponents Projected in NCAA Tournament
Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2-seed in the Norman Regional.
Projected Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
1. Lexington Regional (Kentucky)
2. Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
3. Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
4. College Station Regional (Texas A&M)
5. Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
6. Clemson Regional (Clemson)
7. Athens Regional (Georgia)
8. Winston-Salem Regional (Wake Forest)
9. Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
10. Norman Regional (Oklahoma)
11. Terre Haute Regional (Indiana State)
12. Greenville Regional (East Carolina)
13. Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
14. Starkville Regional (Mississippi State)
15. Charlottesville Regional (Virginia)
16. Stillwater Regional (Oklahoma State)
Projected College World Series Brackets
Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t) and the bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:
Bracket One
• (1) Kentucky
• (4) Texas A&M
• (5) North Carolina
• (8) Wake Forest
Bracket Two
• (2) Tennessee
• (3) Arkansas
• (6) Clemson
• (7) Georgia
