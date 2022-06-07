NCAA Baseball Regionals: Monday Results

Then there were 16. It took until Monday in 11 of the Regionals, but now the Super Regionals are set. Monday’s games were full of intrigue and suspense. Five of the “must-win” games were won by one or two points.

Arkansas and No. 7 national seed Oklahoma State met for the third time in the weekend in an atmosphere that felt like a Super Regional. Those two teams racked some hefty run totals over the weekend. There were over 140 total runs in the Stillwater Regional. Arkansas had a 5-1 lead at the stretch, and OSU almost pulled off another come-back. The Pokes scored twice in the bottom of the 7th. In the 8th, they brought in their ace Josh Campbell, who had started the Saturday game between these two teams to get the win. OSU’s offense loaded the bases with just one out in the bottom of the 8th. However, Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith was able to strike out the next two batters, including Roc Ruggio, to end the threat. Arkansas would add a couple of insurance runs in the ninth and win 7-3.

Another drama was happening simultaneously in the College Park Regional, also in the 8th inning. No. 15 national seed Maryland was down 8-10 to UConn with one out and a runner on third. Center Fielder, Chris Alleyne bunted to the pitcher who threw to first but missed the catch. Umps called Alleyne out due to base runner interference. The runner at third was sent back to base, and his run did not count. UConn would go on to win the game and advance

Here are the results of Monday’s games:

Knoxville Regional

No Monday game - #1 Tennessee advanced to the Super Regionals on Sunday.

Statesboro Regional

No Monday game – Notre Dame advanced to the Super Regionals on Sunday.

Austin Regional

No Monday game - #9 Texas advanced to the Super Regionals on Sunday.

Greenville Regional

#8 East Carolina 13 - Coastal Carolina 4 - (ECU advances to host a Super Regional)

College Station Regional

No Monday game - #5 Texas A&M advanced to the Super Regionals on Sunday.

Louisville Regional

#12 Louisville 11 - Michigan 9 (Louisville advances to the Super Regionals)

Gainesville Regional

Oklahoma 5 - #13 Florida 4 - (OU advances to the Super Regionals)

Blacksburg Regional

No Monday game - #4 Virginia Tech advanced to the Super Regionals on Sunday.

Stanford Regional

#2 Stanford 4 - Texas State 3 (Stanford advances to the Super Regionals)

College Park Regional

UConn 11 - #15 Maryland 8 - (UConn advances to the Super Regionals)

Chapel Hill Regional

#10 North Carolina 7 -VCU 3 (UNC advances to the Super Regionals)

Stillwater Regional

Arkansas 7 - #7 Oklahoma State 3 (Arkansas advances to the Super Regionals)

Coral Gables Regional

Ole Miss 22 - Arizona 6 (Ole Miss advances to the Super Regionals)

Hattiesburg Regional

#11 Southern Miss 8 - LSU 7 (Southern Miss advances to the Super Regionals)

Auburn Regional

#14 Auburn 9 – UCLA 3 (Auburn advances to the Super Regionals)

Corvallis Regional

#3 Oregon State 7 - Vanderbilt 6 (Oregon State advances to the Super Regionals)

Super Regional Matchups

Knoxville Super Regional

#1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame

Greenville Super Regional

#8 East Carolina vs. #9 Texas

College Station Super Regional

#5 Texas A&M vs. #12 Louisville

Blacksburg Super Regional

#4 Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma

Stanford Super Regional

#2 Stanford vs. Connecticut

Chapel Hill Super Regional

#10 North Carolina vs. Arkansas

Hattiesburg Super Regional

#11 Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss

Corvallis Super Regional

#3 Oregon State vs. #14 Auburn

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.