On Tuesday night, No. 17 TCU baseball (7-5) extended its win streak to five games with a 7-6 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The Frogs were down 6-0 through four innings, but crooked numbers in the fifth and sixth innings allowed TCU to come away victorious.

Brady Dallimore's Walk-Off HR Caps TCU Baseballl's Six-Rub Comeback

It was the bullpen that allowed the Frogs to finish off the six-run comeback. Walter Quinn, Tanner Sagouspe, and Ethan Thomas combined for 5.1 scoreless innings in relief, setting the stage for Brady Dallimore's walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth. It was the freshman catcher’s first homer of the season, and it could not have come at a better time.

Here's the walk-off home run from @bradyydallimore with the celly afterward.



Heck of a first career #cranked for the freshman catcher. #FrogballUSA pic.twitter.com/TGHEynV2aH — Jamie Plunkett (@FrogPreacher) March 4, 2026

TCU Baseball vs. Tulane: Weekend Series Preview:

Now, head coach Kirk Saarloos and his squad will turn their attention to their final weekend series before jumping into conference play. Barring any cancellations due to weather, the Horned Frogs will face off against the Tulane Green Wave (8-5) this weekend in a three-game series at Lupton Stadium.

Horned Frogs Riding Five-Game Win Streak Into Series

Feb 14, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas vs TCU during the Shriner's Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

After getting swept by No. 1 UCLA, the Frogs have returned to form by rattling off five straight wins. While the wins haven't come in the prettiest fashion, the team's resilience has been palpable.

But Tulane brings an entirely new challenge to Fort Worth this weekend. The Green Wave haven't necessarily been labeled as a top-25 team, but head coach Jay Ulman's squad will be ready to compete against a TCU squad that seems to be just now figuring it out.

Scouting the Tulane Green Wave Offense

Kaikea Harrison, Jason Wachs, and Matthias Haas headline the Tulane offense so far this season. Not only are they the only ones to hold batting averages above .300, but they also seem to be able to hit the baseball well with runners in scoring position.

Kaikea Harrison: .321 AVG, 18 H, 5 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBIs

Jason Wachs: .314 AVG, 16 H, 5 2B, 1 HR, 19 RBIs

Matthias Haas: .311 AVG, 14 H, 4 2B, 1 HR, 13 RBIs

Pitching Faces High-Leverage Test

If the Green Wave can get runners in scoring position, TCU's pitching staff will be tested against a team that finds ways to score. The bullpen came through in a big way against ACU, but Tulane has been effective at doing the little things right at the plate, meaning those high-leverage spots could be even more important this weekend.

Breaking Down Tulane's Pitching Staff for the TCU Series

Frankly, the starting pitching for the Green Wave has been hit or miss this season. Trey Cehajic, the usual Friday-night starter for Tulane, is coming off his best performance of the year after tossing seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts while allowing just one hit and one walk.

Jack Frankel Could Be TCU's Biggest Pitching Challenge on Sunday

There's one name that sticks out to me in this weekend's series. The more Tulane pitchers that get thrown on Friday and Saturday, the better. Jack Frankel, the Sunday starter for the Green Wave, seems to be an extremely steady option for Ulman's weekend rotation.

The righty leads the team with a 2.25 ERA across 16.0 total innings. He also seems extremely efficient, averaging just over 10 pitches per inning. If the series is decided on Sunday, he could cause problems for a TCU offense that's had trouble allowing opposing pitchers to have quick innings.

While the weather could end up shaping how the weekend unfolds, the Frogs have put themselves in a position to carry significant momentum into conference play. TCU has found ways to win, even when things haven't looked especially clean. That ability to win without playing a perfect brand of baseball is often what defines a good team.

Join the TCU Baseball Conversation at KillerFrogs

For more TCU baseball analysis, game-day reactions, and ongoing fan debate surrounding the Horned Frogs' weekend series against Tulane, head over to the home of the most passionate TCU fan community. Join the conversation and let us know what you think about the Frogs' chances heading into Big 12 play.