This was honestly such a disappointing and difficult series for the Frogs, as they had plenty of opportunities to win but could not capitalize. TCU also dealt with quite a few injuries that probably would have made a difference, but in the end, the chance to win the series, and, as a matter of fact, even sweep the series, was right there in front of them.

For the sake of Horned Frog fans’ sanity, we’ll blame the series loss on the rain, which did play a major part in Game 3 of the series. Let’s dive in and see how the Mountaineers were able to defeat the Horned Frogs in Morgantown.

How the Series Slipped Away

Thursday: WVU defeats TCU 2-0

This was a really solid baseball game, but the Frogs simply could not push across any runs. There were plenty of opportunities, but they were all left on base. Tommy LaPour looked like himself again, turning in a solid quality start. Even though the Frogs didn’t get the win, he still threw five innings, striking out five while only walking two and holding the Mountaineers to two runs on three hits.

This should have been a game TCU could have caught up in, as they managed to record seven hits, but that’s hard to do when the team left seven runners on base and struck out eight times. Chase Brunson, Jack Bell, and Preston Gamster all looked good in this game, each recording two hits for the Horned Frogs. They tried to generate some sparks, but the Frogs could not get the fire lit.

Walter Quinn also had a great appearance, giving the Horned Frog offense a chance to stay in the game by throwing three shutout innings in relief. It was super frustrating because the pitching staff did its job, only needing to use LaPour and Quinn in this one. This is definitely one the Frogs will want back.

Friday: TCU defeats WVU 4-0

The Horned Frogs bounced back strong in Game 2 of the series behind a masterclass complete-game shutout from Lance Davis. In his second straight complete game, the redshirt freshman has been red hot on the mound, improving to 5-3 on the season. Davis limited West Virginia to just three hits while striking out six and walking only one batter across 108 pitches.

Preston Gamster, Kyuss Gargett, and Noah Franco all turned in great offensive performances, each launching solo home runs for the Frogs. This was a great win, especially considering the Frogs struck out 14 times in the game.

TCU was feeling good after this one, as they had only used three pitchers in two games. Things were looking really bright heading into Game 3, as they would practically have all pitching options open for Game 3.

Friday: WVU defeats TCU 6-4

The most heartbreaking game of them all. This was one the Frogs had in their hands, but the rain caused all sorts of havoc, leading TCU to self-implode. Zack James got the start in this one and had another rough outing, only making it just past the second inning. However, the Horned Frogs were still able to capture a lead and hold onto it heading into the eighth inning.

That is where things took a dark turn. The Mountaineers rallied for three runs to surge ahead and seal the series. The rain was coming down in buckets, and Tanner Sagouspe could not hold onto the ball, which led to two West Virginia runs in the eighth inning. One inning changed everything, as the Frogs were rolling early in the game. Nolan Traeger’s RBI double and Kyuss Gargett’s two-run homer in the third gave TCU an early 3-0 lead after three innings.

West Virginia tied the score after four innings, but the Horned Frogs retook the lead on Noah Franco’s RBI single in the sixth. TCU finished with eight hits, but also struck out nine times and left seven runners on base. Colton Griffin and Cole Cramer did their part in this one, as each collected two hits to lead the Horned Frogs at the plate.

It was an all-around ugly game for the Frogs, and while it is hard to play in the rain, they still should have been able to hold onto this one regardless. However, they now must shift their attention to Big 12 Tournament play.

TCU's Pitching Gives the Frogs a Reason for Optimism

The Horned Frog arms kept them in this series and, for the most part, did their job. They were extremely efficient and productive while matching up against one of the best pitching staffs in the country. The Horned Frog rotation turned in two solid performances, which has been huge because the Frogs have been able to preserve arms for late

The Timing of TCU's Offensive Struggles Could Not Be Worse

Yes, I know three of TCU’s most productive and biggest weapons missed time this weekend due to injury, as Chase Brunson missed Game 3 with a knee injury, Sawyer Strosnider missed the entire series with an ankle injury, and Jack Bell missed the second game of the series due to discomfort. This definitely could have played a major role, as the Frogs were without three of their most consistent hitters, but regardless, the hitting was stagnant.

They were able to reach base and create problems, but they could not drive runs home, as the offense was far too inconsistent at the plate. The Frogs stranded way too many runners and struck out far more times than anyone wanted to see. It is not the time to be seeing ghosts at the plate.

This was the biggest problem all weekend, and the Frogs need to figure it out quickly if they want to make a run past the Big 12 Tournament.

What Comes Next for TCU

TCU baseball struggled across the finish line, dropping a three-game series against West Virginia to conclude the regular season with a 33-20 overall record. A series win would have allowed the Frogs to earn a higher seed, but instead they finished seventh in the Big 12 standings and will enter the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 7 seed.

They now await to see who they will face in the second round on Wednesday at 10 p.m., with either Utah or Kansas State set to be the opponent. TCU finished with a 17-13 mark across 30 Big 12 games this season.

the bracket is set ☑️



we’ll open up our Big 12 Tourney play on Wednesday at 10 PM CT in Surprise, AZ #GoFrogs | #FrogballUSA pic.twitter.com/QZiLFtMhWO — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) May 17, 2026

We will face the winner of Kansas State/Utah on Wednesday at 10 PM CT in Surprise, AZ‼️#GoFrogs | #FrogballUSA https://t.co/XC8mDtIBiC — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) May 17, 2026

The Frogs have the rotation and pitching staff to be successful in the tournament. The biggest questions remain: Will they get fully healthy, and will their bats come alive once again? If the answer to both is yes, TCU has a strong chance to make a deep run.

Join the Conversation

TCU enters the Big 12 Tournament with strong pitching and postseason potential, but the offense and injuries suddenly feel like the biggest storylines. Is this simply a rough weekend, or a warning sign before tournament play begins?