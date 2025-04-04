TCU Baseball Dominates BYU in Double-Header
Due to potential thunderstorms set to hit DFW, TCU made a schedule change with their three-game series with BYU. With an original slate set for Thursday-Saturday, it was pivoted to a double-header on Thursday.
Game 1 Recap (TCU Wins 11-6)
In Game One, a big second inning propelled the Horned Frogs to an 11-6 victory. In the top of the second, former Frog Ryder Robinson hit a two-run blast to open up the scoring. The Cougars' lead was quickly eviscerated by TCU.
With a pair of runners on base and one out, Jack Bell poked one over the right field fence for his fourth home run of the season to give TCU the 3-2 lead. After a single from Karson Bowen, Sawyer Strosnider struck once again with a two-run blast. The freshman returned to the lineup after missing the last two games and didn't skip a beat.
The Frogs were not done in the second inning as Chase Brunson and Isaac Cadena picked up RBI doubles to make it 7-2. They would tack on two more runs in the third inning courtesy of a Strosnider RBI triple and a run scoring single off the bat of Noah Franco. Franco had an eye popping day at the plate, going 5-5 with three doubles, tying a school record.
Kole Klecker got the start in game one and was solid on the mound. He pitched four innings, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out six. The Cougars threatened in the sixth with the tying run on deck, but Kade Eudy shut it down. He earned his third save of the season while Mason Brassfield got the win in relief.
Game 2 Recap (TCU Wins 8-0)
TCU was able to pick up right where they left off in game two. Sawyer Strosnider got the Horned Frogs on the board in the bottom of the first with a solo blast. A couple batters later, Chase Brunson got in on the home run party with a two-run shot to make it 3-0.
The unrelenting TCU offense struck once more in the second inning. Colton Griffin delivered the early knockout blow with a three-run dinger to give the Frogs a 6-0 advantage. That would be more then enough run support for the starter Tommy LaPour.
The Wichita State transfer was masterful in the win. He threw seven hitless innings on 114 pitches with four walks and six strikeouts. It was a career high in pitches for LaPour and he turned in his best start of the season.
Gianluca Shinn and Nate Stern finished off the final two innings while the Cougars salvaged one hit in the loss. The TCU defense was also incredible as Brunson and Anthony Silva made some highlight plays.
It was a terrific day at Lupton for a TCU team that is finding their groove. They've won their third conference series of the season and have won five in a row. They go to 24-8 overall and 7-4 in conference play.
The final game of the series will be played on Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
