Does TCU Have an Internal Solution for Its Next Quarterback?

While the TCU Horned Frogs will certainly be focused on preparing for the Alamo Bowl, Sonny Dykes and the program must prepare to fill their vacancy at quarterback.

Amid Josh Hoover’s shock announcement to enter the transfer portal, Ken Seals will step in to lead the offense in what will be the final college football game of his career. That opens up a conversation about next year’s quarterback room and who will lead the Frogs.

Dykes discussed internal options, including freshman Adam Schobel, but also made it clear the team will push for a veteran quarterback in the portal. He said, “We’re going to bring in a quarterback that has got experience. We’re very excited about Adam Schobel and what he’s going to become. I had a meeting [with him] this morning, and told him our plan is to bring somebody in and create competition for that spot, and the winner takes it and runs.”

Schobel was a four-star recruit out of Columbus High School and was ranked the 16th-ranked quarterback in the nation. He led the Cardinals to a 12-1 record and a third-round playoff appearance in Texas 3A Division I. He went into his senior year with 7,668 career passing yards for 94 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

Columbus' Adam Schobel wins the Offensive MVP award during the 3A DI UIL Texas State Football Championship game at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, December 19, 2024. | Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schobel was destined to be a Horned Frog. His father, Matt, was a tight end at TCU from 1999 to 2001 before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2002 and going on to play seven years in the NFL. Schobel’s uncle, Aaron, was a defensive end for the Horned Frogs from 1997 to 2000 and was inducted into the TCU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010. He is the program leader in sacks with 31.0 all-time. Aaron was a three-time All-WAC selection and the WAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2000. He was later selected 46th overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2000 and played in the NFL for nine seasons.

Who will the Frogs bring in at quarterback?

An intriguing transfer portal option for the Frogs is quarterback Drew Mestemaker. He had a thrilling freshman year at the University of North Texas, throwing for the nation’s best 4,129 yards. His 31 touchdown passes were tied-2nd in the country, alongside Sawyer Robertson and Heisman finalist Julian Sayin, while throwing just seven interceptions.

Sep 20, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) throws a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

While Mestemaker has not officially announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, it is more than likely with Eric Morris taking the head coaching job at Oklahoma State.

