TCU Baseball: Transfer Portal Is Active

The transfer portal is active now that the College World Series has concluded. Players have until July 1 to indicate their desire to leave their current program, so expect more activity this week.

Transfer Portal Gain - Hunter Hodges, pitcher

On Sunday, Hunter Hodges announced on Twitter that he was transferring to TCU. The RHP spent the last two seasons at UNC-Wilmington. This past year, he was an All-Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) reliever. He led the bullpen with 27 appearances and a 3-2 record. He had a .4.11 ERA while holding opponents to a .100 batting average. He had 51 strikeouts in 30.2 innings (14.98 per nine innings). His eight saves ranked second in the CAA.

He does have some control issues, but with coaching from Kirk Saarloos and others at TCU, he should be able to get this under control. He had 26 wild pitches over the last two years and walked 33 walks last season.

Hodges is the third pick-up from the transfer portal this offseason after Tre Richardson (Baylor, middle infielder) and Sam Stoutenborough (California, RHP)

Players in the Transfer Portal

Several players from this past season have also entered the transfer portal. Only one has already been picked up by another team. The others in the portal could be picked up by another school or could elect to return to TCU.

Here are those from this past year’s team who are in the transfer portal:

Connor Oliver – The LHP joined TCU in 2022 after playing a year at Wichita State and then Wabash Valley College. He made nine appearances, pitched 11.0 innings, and went 0-1. He gave up 19 hits, 14 runs (12 earned), 14 strikeouts, nine walks, and had a 9.82 ERA. Oliver is transferring to Miami (Ohio).

Garrison Berkley – He was one of the many that Saarloos rotated at either left field or as the designated hitter. The redshirt freshman from Aledo started 13 games and had 37 at-bats with a .189 batting average.

Reed Spenrath – El Campo, TX sophomore spent some time this past season as designated hitter and started a few games at first base. He started 25 games and had 91 at-bats with a .209 batting average.

Sam Thompson – He was another that rotated through the left field/designated hitter position. The sophomore from Owasso, OK, started in eight games and had 26 at-bats with a .154 batting average.

