Killer Frogs

TCU Baseball Roars Past Baylor in Game 2

The offense scored eight runs on 15 hits to defeat Baylor on Saturday.

Zion Trammell

April 26, 2025: TCU's Caedmon Parker pitching against the Baylor Bears in their "Ranas Cornudas" uniforms.
April 26, 2025: TCU's Caedmon Parker pitching against the Baylor Bears in their "Ranas Cornudas" uniforms. / X: @TCU_Baseball

460. BB 4/26 BU. 8. 466. Final. 4

It seems that TCU has shaken off the pair of losses a weekend ago against UCF. Fresh in their "Ranas Cornudas" uniforms, TCU secured the series win over Baylor with an 8-4 victory.

Following a strong start from Tommy LaPour, that consistency remained true with Caedmon Parker. He threw six innings allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts. His command was terrific allowing just one walk. He also pitched with a lead his entire outing.

TCU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. The Frogs turned in a pair of productive outs as Anthony Silva picked up an RBI sac fly. They stranded the bases loaded in the third inning but broke through in the fourth.

In a 1-1 count, Jack Arthur hit a solo shot to right field to make it 2-0. A wild pitch scored Karson Bowen and a RBI infield single from Noah Franco quickly gave TCU a 4-0 lead. Baylor scrapped together some offense in the late innings, but the Frogs had an answer each time.

Braeden Sloan ran into trouble in the eighth allowing three runs to score but Louis Rodriguez shut the door and picked up his first save of the season.

The TCU offense stuffed the stat sheet. Five players recorded multiple hits with Sawyer Strosnider leading the way going 4-5. Both Cole Cramer and Chase Brunson each recorded three walks.

The win moves TCU to a 31-12 record with a 14-6 record in conference play. They'll look for the sweep over Baylor on Sunday. Trever Baumler will get the start with first pitch set for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Zion Trammell
ZION TRAMMELL

Zion Trammell graduated from TCU in 2023 with a degree in sports broadcasting and a minor in journalism. He has been on the TCU Horned Frogs On SI team since 2022. He is the lead writer for TCU Women’s Volleyball. He also writes about football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, and other sports as necessary. In addition to his work with TCU Horned Frogs On SI, he is currently the play-by-play voice for Southlake Carroll baseball and hosts a TCU show on the Bleav Network.

Home/Baseball