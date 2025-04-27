TCU Baseball Roars Past Baylor in Game 2
It seems that TCU has shaken off the pair of losses a weekend ago against UCF. Fresh in their "Ranas Cornudas" uniforms, TCU secured the series win over Baylor with an 8-4 victory.
Following a strong start from Tommy LaPour, that consistency remained true with Caedmon Parker. He threw six innings allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts. His command was terrific allowing just one walk. He also pitched with a lead his entire outing.
TCU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. The Frogs turned in a pair of productive outs as Anthony Silva picked up an RBI sac fly. They stranded the bases loaded in the third inning but broke through in the fourth.
In a 1-1 count, Jack Arthur hit a solo shot to right field to make it 2-0. A wild pitch scored Karson Bowen and a RBI infield single from Noah Franco quickly gave TCU a 4-0 lead. Baylor scrapped together some offense in the late innings, but the Frogs had an answer each time.
Braeden Sloan ran into trouble in the eighth allowing three runs to score but Louis Rodriguez shut the door and picked up his first save of the season.
The TCU offense stuffed the stat sheet. Five players recorded multiple hits with Sawyer Strosnider leading the way going 4-5. Both Cole Cramer and Chase Brunson each recorded three walks.
The win moves TCU to a 31-12 record with a 14-6 record in conference play. They'll look for the sweep over Baylor on Sunday. Trever Baumler will get the start with first pitch set for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.