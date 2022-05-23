Big 12 Champs! TCU Baseball Closes Regular Season With Sweep, Title

The TCU Horned Frogs (35-18, 16-8) captured the Big 12 regular season baseball championship Sunday afternoon, topping off a sweep of visiting Santa Clara. While the victory is sweet, TCU has immediate work to do– it's postseason time.

The defending Big 12 Tournament champions locked in the top seed for this year's tournament, which moves to Globe Life Field in Arlington (it used to be held in Oklahoma City). A victory in that tournament would almost certainly lock the Frogs into a top-16 seed and, as a result, a regional host yet again.

Friday's game came down to the wire, with TCU ultimately holding onto a 7-6 win. Santa Clara made things interesting, scoring a run in both the eighth and ninth after TCU took the 7-4 lead. Brett Walker, moved out of his usual Sunday position, notched his fifth win on the year, bringing his record to 5-2.

From there, it was all TCU. They took the following games on Saturday and Sunday 10-3 and 9-1, respectively. Marcelo Perez (6-2) and Riley Cornelio (4-4) grabbed wins of their own, with Cornelio striking out nine in the regular season finale.

Porter Brown knocked his fourth home run of the season and had six RBI in the series. Tommy Sacco hit his 12th homer Sunday afternoon, one of his four hits in the series. Elijah Nunez and Luke Boyer reached a milestone each Saturday, recording their 100th career hits in the victory.

TCU takes on eight-seed Baylor (26-26, 7-17) Wednesday, May 25 at 12:20 p.m. CT in the second game of the Big 12 Tournament. The Frogs beat Baylor in two of three games this season in their first series of conference play.

